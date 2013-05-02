OCBC's marketing lead exits

OCBC's chief marketing officer Madeline O'Connor has resigned from her role.

Koh Ching Ching, head of group corporate communications, OCBC, confirmed the departure to Marketing, saying that she left "due to personal reasons" and would be relocating to Australia.

Her last day of service was 26 April. She came into the role in October 2011.

Koh also said the company was in the midst of finding her replacement.

Meanwhile, her duties of overseeing OCBC's group marketing will be taken over by Dennis Tan, head of consumer financial services, Singapore and group premier banking in the interim.