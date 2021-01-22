NTUC First Campus' ad brings Dr. Seuss rhyme to life with the help of Adrian Pang

NTUC First Campus, an social enterprise that gives children from working families equal access to quality early education, is bringing to life rhymes inspired by children’s books such as the Dr. Seuss series. The brand campaign titled “You Are More” is delivered by local film and theatre actor, Adrian Pang. Designed as a precursor to its upcoming recruitment efforts, the campaign aims to inspire and attract like-minded professionals to join NTUC First Campus to make a positive impact on the lives of young children.

The “You Are More” campaign is kickstarted with an ad that explores the double lives of actual NTUC First Campus' employees at work and in their personal lives. The ad spotlights on NTUC First Campus’ policies and benefits, and looks to convey the company's belief that everyone should be able to pursue their interests, passions and loves out of work.

Conceptualised by GOVT and directed by Wayne Wong of Rolla Productions, the film is the first of several collaterals that will be progressively rolled out online in the coming months. All the collaterals will feature rhymes as the main creative device across digital banners and posters, from the branding through to the recruitment phases. The film is made available on NTUC First Campus’s Facebook and YouTube pages. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to GOVT for additional information.

Established in 1977 to bolster the Labour Movement’s efforts in supporting working families in Singapore, NTUC First Campus started off as NTUC Childcare as it established childcare centres across the country. It was subsequently rebranded to NTUC First Campus in 2009, and its childcare centres were rebranded to My First Skool. Since then, it has expanded to set up over 20,000 childcare enrollment in 2018, more than 160 pre-schools across Singapore, as well as nine primary-school based student care centres. According to its website, NTUC First Campus strives to make a positive mark in the lives of children and ensure a holistic early childhood education experience.

Related Articles:

NTUC FairPrice thinks out of the box marrying voice-activation with AR this CNY

NTUC Link appoints Sheryl Chen as head of loyalty marketing

NTUC Income taps on iconic song 'Semoga Bahagia' in Children's Day film