Nike steps up AR game with sneaker colouring on 56-page zine

Nike and AKQA has tied up to unveil an augmented reality (AR) enabled zine in Japan, which was launched alongside Nike's latest shoes, the Nike Air Max 2090.

According to AKQA, the zine allows users to customise the shoe. Throughout the printed zine, readers will discover Air Max inspired creativity, and black-and-white illustrations. They scan the blank shoes with a smartphone to generate a floating AR model. As the shoe is coloured in on the page, the 3D model changes to reflect the creation. Once finished an animation of the design can be shared to social channels.

It is added that 1,000 copies of the 56-page zine were distributed to Nike stores across Japan as a giveaway. The colouring book is said to be a personalised experience that takes customisation to a whole new level. Marketing has reached out to Nike for additional information.

The AR-enabled zine is said to be an alternative way to express the spirit of Air Max and bring people together in the absence of global events in Japan, including the Tokyo Olympics Games 2020. The zine was created as the new Nike Air Max 2090 launched when fans had to stay at home due to the lockdown.

Earlier in June, Nike said it will be ramping up its efforts to go digital, according to Reuters. In the news article, Nike CEO John Donahoe was quoted saying the company aims for digital to account for 50% of its overall business. Currently, in its financials, digital in Nike is recorded at 30% of total revenue. The sportswear company will however, also be laying off staff amid the move.

The digital push and layoffs come shortly after Nike reported a 38% decrease in revenue to US$6.3 billion, for the fourth quarter ended 31 May 2020. This was primarily due to owned and partner physical store closures across North America, EMEA and APLA due to COVID-19, partially offset by growth in Greater China.

