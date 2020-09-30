Nestlé SG taps on AR challenge to drive awareness for breakfast cereal

Nestlé Singapore has unveiled a campaign titled "#QUINO-AR Challenge", to drive awareness of the launch of its latest product - Fitnesse Granola Oats with Quinoa, almonds and chocolate. The campaign runs from September to October, and revolves around an augmented reality filter. Similar to the game "Flappy Bird", the filter gets users to avoid wheat stalks while maintaining a push-up position.

To drive awareness of the AR challenge, Nestlé Singapore tied up with over 40 social media key opinion leaders who are lifestyle and fitness enthusiasts in Singapore. The brand sent the key opinion leaders a larger-than-life mega granola pack which contained its granola range, as well as a fitness-starter kit that consists of a yoga mat, towel, and shirt. Subsequently, the brand also sent an invitation to KOLs to participate in the Quino-AR challenge on Instagram, and got them to tag others once they finish the challenge.

Additionally, Nestlé Singapore also created content on its social media channels to talk more about the product and its ingredients. It also held a launch promotion for its entire granola range in-stores and online.

In a statement to Marketing, Samantha Sim, brand manager for Nestle Breakfast Cereals, said it chose to launch an AR filter as it wanted to bring a fun physical challenge to its target audience - young fitness enthusiasts, who are digital natives. "The digital space today is cluttered and we wanted to break through it. Hence we sent the mega pack and Instagram AR challenge to key opinion leaders. The AR filter was the most user-friendly, scalable and enjoyable platform for this physical challenge," Sim added. This AR challenge also ties in with the Fitnesse brand ambition, which is to make getting and staying fit more enjoyable, according to her. The campaign was done in collaboration with digital agency Protocol, and media agency Zenith.

"We are glad that the campaign resonated with our audience when we saw people having fun with our campaign challenge and tagging others to join. Special thanks to the key opinion leaders and our partners who made this campaign happen," Sim said.

