Nestlé calls for media review in Singapore and Malaysia

Nestlé has called for a media review for Singapore and Malaysia and will invite several agencies to submit their credentials. The winning agency will be announced in the third quarter of this year. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE understands that a decision has not yet been made regarding the participation of incumbent Zenith at the time of writing.

The review will involve a re-examination of ways to manage media strategy, planning and buying in line with rapidly-changing digital platforms and evolving media landscape and agencies. According to the brand, the review will help to ensure that Nestlé remains strongly-positioned and highly relevant in today’s fast-paced and competitive business environment.

Nestlé previously launched a media review for both markets in 2018 which saw the brand shifting the account from Mindshare in both markets to Zenith and Publicis One in Singapore and Malaysia respectively. The review was first called in June 2018, in a bid to reexamine ways to manage media requirements such as strategy, planning and buying. Mindshare had held the business for around two decades prior to the review.

Separately in Hong Kong, Nestlé selected OMD to manage media planning and buying responsibilities across its entire portfolio last year following a pitch. The partnership includes 38 brands across a range of categories including F&B, nutrition, and health care.

Photo courtesy: 123RF

