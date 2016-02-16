Nestlé axes sponsorship deal with IAAF amid scandals

Amid a series of scandals from doping to corruption, Nestlé has pulled its sponsorship of International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

In a recent statement, Nestlé said it has decided to end its partnership with the IAAF Kids programme since 2012 with immediate effect, given the negative public perception regarding corruption allegations and doping in sport against the IAAF.

"We believe that this could adversely affect our reputation and image and therefore have terminated the existing contract.”

This followed the rumor last month that Adidas ended its sponsorship deal with the the sport’s global governing body.

Sebastian Coe, president of IAAF, said he was “angered and dismayed” by the Nestlé announcement. He added that the IAAF will not accept Nestlé’s decision and remained in discussion with the sponsor.