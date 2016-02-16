Braze Content Hub_Hero_Sep

Nestlé axes sponsorship deal with IAAF amid scandals

Amid a series of scandals from doping to corruption, Nestlé has pulled its sponsorship of International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

In a recent statement, Nestlé said it has decided to end its partnership with the IAAF Kids programme since 2012 with immediate effect, given the negative public perception regarding corruption allegations and doping in sport against the IAAF.

"We believe that this could adversely affect our reputation and image and therefore have terminated the existing contract.”

This followed the rumor last month that Adidas ended its sponsorship deal with the the sport’s global governing body.

Sebastian Coe, president of IAAF, said he was “angered and dismayed” by the Nestlé announcement. He added that the IAAF will not accept Nestlé’s decision and remained in discussion with the sponsor.

Most Recent

Shopify Plus_Sep_MPU
Acquia_AUG2020_MPU2
Digital Marketing Asia 2020

Singapore Upcoming Events

08 Oct, 2020

22 Oct, 2020

23 Oct, 2020

10 Nov, 2020

10 Nov, 2020

19 Nov, 2020

08 Dec, 2020

11 Dec, 2020

MARKETING Virtual Masterclasses
MARKETING Awards