Nestlé and Tetra Pak CAREton Project exceeds expectations

CAREton Project, an initiative launched in August 2013 by Nestlé and Tetra Pak, has seen its annual completion with results doubling its expected 1.65 million used beverage cartons to 3.62 million.

Terrynz Tan, environment and communications director of Tetra Pak said: “This year’s collection yield of 3.62 million used beverage cartons has wildly exceeded all our expectations and we would like to thank all parties involved in this campaign for contributing to its success.”

The campaign aimed to collect and recycle used beverage cartons into roofing tiles, which were then used to construct homes for underprivileged Orang Asli families.

“The CAREton Project builds on our continuous efforts to educate the public that beverage cartons are fully recyclable. Consistent with Tetra Pak’s philosophy that a carton keeps on giving, this year’s collection yield translates to 460 roofing tiles, enough to put a roof over 10 families in need,” Tan adds.

This is the fourth year that Nestlé and Tetra Pak have partnered up to promote recycling habits in the nation. Last year, the very same campaign saw 10,000 exercise books and 100 units of school furniture into fruition.

Teo Heng Keat, business executive manager of Nestlé shared that the rapid growth in used beverage carton collection rate bears testament to a growing consciousness amongst Malaysians on the importance of being responsible and mindful in their consumption behaviours.