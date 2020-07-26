NBA and Titan announce multi-year merchandising partnership in PH

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Titanomachy International, Inc. (Titan), the Philippines’ leading basketball specialty concept store, announced today a multiyear merchandising partnership to relaunch the official online NBA Store in the Philippines.

Operated by Titan, NBAStore.com.ph will go live Thursday, Aug. 6, and will provide fans across the Philippines with access to official NBA products on all mobile devices. NBAStore.com.ph will offer a comprehensive selection of authentic NBA merchandise from all 30 teams, including jerseys, shirts, footwear, headwear, outerwear, accessories, and equipment from brands including Nike, Jordan Brand, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Herschel, Spalding, and Stance.

“Our partnership with Titan provides an exciting opportunity to engage and deliver an enhanced digital retail experience to NBA fans in the Philippines,” said Lesley Rulloda, NBA Asia associate vice president of global merchandising. “We look forward to providing passionate Filipino fans with unprecedented access to authentic NBA products through the relaunch of the league’s online store.”

“At Titan, our mission is to inspire consumers to love the game through the best basketball products, stories, and experiences,” said Mike Ignacio, managing director of Titanomachy International, Inc. “Our newly-forged partnership with the NBA will enable us to cater to a wider range of Filipino basketball fans and equip them with new ways to express their love for their favorite teams, players, and league.”

As the league’s 25th branded international online store, NBAStore.com.ph will offer special collections and exclusive product releases highlighted by locally designed apparel. During the launch, NBAStore.com.ph will showcase the NBA Philippines Tees Collection, featuring four unique designs inspired by the country’s premier NBA fanbase and passion for the game of basketball.

Fans can visit www.nbastore.com.ph and sign up for the newsletter to get access to exclusive offers on authentic NBA merchandise and follow NBAStore.com.ph on Facebook and Instagram for more information on NBA product launches and brand highlights.

Filipinos can also watch NBA Republika Huddle on the NBA Philippines Facebook page, designed as a platform for local influencers, sports personalities, and fans to discuss the latest events and happenings around the league.

For all the latest NBA news and updates, visit www.nba.com and follow NBA Philippines on Facebook and Twitter.