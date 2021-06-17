Naumi Hotel SG spotlights real life same sex couple in campaign with Dear Straight People

Naumi Hotel Singapore has launched its Pride Month campaign in partnership with local LGBTQ online publication Dear Straight People. In a post on its social media platforms, the publication shared that it held a photoshoot at Naumi Hotel Singapore featuring a married gay couple, and will be giving away a free staycation voucher for one of its rooms.

A quick search by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE also found that the couple, Dwayne Wang (pictured right) and Nicholaiv Villalobos (pictured left), host their own chat show on Instagram titled "The Love Stream".

In a conversation with MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Dear Straight People explained that the aim of the "Celebrate Love" campaign, which was conceptualised and executed by the publication, was to showcase the beauty of same-sex love by featuring an actual married gay couple who have been together for 11 years. The campaign will include a discount on the Naumi Hotel Romantic Staycation Package, exclusive to followers of the publication, a photo album published on the publication's Facebook page, an article on its website, and the Instagram post with the giveaway portion.

Sean Foo, founder of Dear Straight People said that the publication is glad to have Naumi Hotel Singapore on board the campaign, adding that he hopes the collaboration will encourage other companies to be "bolder and louder" in their support for the LGBTQ+ community. According to an article by Dear Straight People, the photoshoot was shot primarily at the Eden and Nirwana room of the hotel. The design of that particular suite was noted to be inspired by gay icon Andy Warhol.

Although this partnership is a one-off, a Naumi Hotel spokesperson said it will continue to support the LGBTQ+ community through campaigns across the annual calendar. She explained that LGBTQ+ couples fit into the hotel's target audience from a household income and consumer-spending standpoint.

Stating that the hotel doors have always been open to all guests, she shared that all its hotels in Singapore, Australia and New Zealand shared the same value.

“[Dear Straight People] approached us with its concept for a collaboration to celebrate pride month in a fabulous location with a fabulous couple, and we were delighted to be a part of it,” she said, adding that Naumi Hotel always had a strong link with the LGBTQ+ community.

Prior to this, in line with the theme of promoting love, hotel W Singapore uploaded a social media post in 2020 featuring a same-sex couple. In its Facebook post, the Singapore-Taiwanese duo, Hugo Liu and Andy Chua, were dressed in bathrobes and laughing while holding drinks in their hands. Beside them were balloons with W Singapore's logo printed on it. The caption accompanying the post said: "Celebrate [heart emoji] [champagne emoji]. Fab #staycations await at W Singapore!"

Separately, in line with LGBTQ+ affirming events, Singapore recently saw its annual Pink Dot event which went virtual this year for the second time and was hosted by actress Pam Oei and Harris Zaidi. This year, the event urged supporters to leave messages of love online, and also urged businesses to light their stores in exclusive pink lights and join the livestream. Jumping on the initiative was LOEWE Singapore which tinted two entrances of Casa LOEWE Singapore at ION Orchard pink to show its solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. Brands such as M.A.C Cosmetics, Sephora, and Converse also showed their pride and support for the LGBTQ+ community in Singapore – going beyond the simple rainbow coloured change of their social icons.

