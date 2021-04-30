MyRepublic Singapore refreshes brand identity as it turns 9

Singaporean communications service provider MyRepublic has refreshed its brand identity to celebrate turning nine. It has also launched a self-serve SIM card activation service for new mobile customers beginning May 2021. With its new brand identity, MyRepublic Singapore says it wants to embrace a modern, personable tone and personality that is intelligent but also down to earth. The new identity sees a refresh of its brand assets, its core purple colour will be optimised for a screen-first approach in line with changing digital consumption habits. This will be gradually rolled out across all of its brand assets and sub brands. According to the brand, "the bold simplicity of the identity cuts through a cluttered category" and sets MyRepublic up for expansion of its business footprint.

MyRepublic’s updated brand identity has been showcased through an integrated campaign which launched in March 2021, appearing across MRT stations and digital channels. Following the launch campaign, an internal brand study conducted by MyRepublic found that 97% of subscribers preferred the new brand identity over the previous look, with 95% indicating that the new branding reflected a sense of simplicity and customer-centricity. A total of 1,758 MyRepublic subscribers were surveyed.

According to its press release. the refreshed brand identity comes off the back of a study of 750 customers conducted by MyRepublic and branding agency Superunion, to evaluate current brand perception as well as key customer consideration factors and features. Findings from the customer survey guided the overall brand discovery process and informed MyRepublic’s brand positioning as ‘People who get people’.

“As we continue to grow as a company, and as our world becomes increasingly digital-first, it is important for us to retain that human touch and simple, approachable relevance to our customers,” said Lawrence Chan, managing director, MyRepublic Singapore. “Our mobile service enhancement and brand refresh are part of a larger, ongoing commitment to place our customers’ evolving needs and preferences at the heart of our brand and business. We are who we are today because of our customers, and our ability to bring meaningful value to them will be critical for our continued success,” he added.

Executive client director at Superunion, Danley Stone said: “At the heart of this branding effort was extensive research, especially amongst the MyRepublic community. We focused on why MyRepublic shares a special bond with its users. And it simply came down to their unique culture; these are smart, fast-moving, genuine people who truly care about their people. The new identity embraces that sentiment and sets up MyRepublic as a breath of fresh air within the category.”

Last year, the brand also secured a finalist position in the Best engagement strategy - specific audience in MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's Loyalty & Engagement Awards 2020. As one of the first internet service provider in Singapore to launch a gaming optimised broadband network (MyRepublic GAMER), gaming has always been part of MyRepublic’s DNA. MyRepublic established itself as a pioneer in Singapore’s gaming scene through a series of gaming events, influencer sponsorships, and internet sponsorships at local gaming events and tournaments.

