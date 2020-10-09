MullenLowe Group unveils clothing line for World Octopus Day to fight plastic pollution

MullenLowe Group is celebrating World Octopus Day by creating a limited-edition collection of clothing, #MLGTees4Seas, to raise awareness of plastic pollution. The clothing will be sold exclusively online for eight days until 16 October and all profits will be donated to non-profit organisation Plastic Oceans International.

During last year's World Octopus Day, the group created a bespoke arcade game, ‘Coral Greef’ where players could put their challenger mentality to the test and help our surfing octopus and Sandy the crab remove as much plastic as they could from the ocean. For every high score shared, MullenLowe Group donated US$5 to Plastic Oceans International so players could make a real contribution to saving our oceans. The campaign raised over US$6,000 for the organisation. Marketing has reached out to MullenLowe for additional information.

Plastic Oceans International is a non-profit organisation raising awareness about plastic pollution to inspire behavioural change. It aims to promote a global movement to rethink plastic via solutions-focused films and digital content.

