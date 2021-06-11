Mount Faber Leisure Group names PR partner for Singapore and regional key markets

Mount Faber Leisure Group has appointed Upcycle Communications to oversee PR duties for Singapore and key regional markets following a pitch. The 12-month retainer sees the agency helming responsibilities such as strategy, media and KOL relations, partnerships, crisis communications, from planning through to execution, for brand and tactical media campaigns. According to the brand, Upcycle Communications was selected partly due to its focus on sustainability, which aligned with the group's strategy as well as Sentosa’s sustainability commitment and Singapore’s 2030 Green Plan.

The group started 2021 announcing its new attraction SkyHelix Sentosa, scheduled to launch in 2022. Through the launches and ongoing communications campaigns, the Upcycle team will drive awareness of the Mount Faber Leisure Group brand and its values of offering escape, delight and memories. Mount Faber Leisure Group is committed to its vision of “One Escapade, Countless Experiences” and demonstrating strength in navigating the challenges of a post-COVID world. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Mount Faber Leisure Group for additional information on the appointment.

Tracy Lui, senior assistant director, marketing and communications for Mount Faber Leisure Group, said that it is a significant time for the group as it looks to the recovery of tourism and hospitality "while continuing to adapt to a new normal". Lui believes with Upcycle’s support, the group will continue to engage its local audiences through our new experiences, while gearing up for regional and international travel.

Jennifer Dembitz, co-founder and managing director of Upcycle Communications, said that the agency takes pride in working with Mount Faber Leisure Group and its attractions. "We look forward to helping Mount Faber Leisure Group celebrate its past, present and future through creative communications campaigns,” Dembitz added.

The group was also previously on a search for a brand consultant for a lifestyle product in Sentosa. The scope of works includes logo refinement and concept, enhancement of existing logo and concept. The agency appointed would also need to develop a corporate identity guide with logo guidelines and usage, application of logos across different mediums and collaterals and tagline and brand story narrative.

Meanwhile, Upcycle Communications has also bagged various accounts since its rebranding from The Mango Agency in January this year. They include communications projects with sustainability-focused businesses Lion Brewery Co. and aquama, influencer campaigns for Zalora x H&M and Universal Studios Singapore, a series A announcement for tech-enabled coffee chain Flash Coffee, and strategic introductions scope for vegan fragrance brand Le Labo.

The rebranding followed a management buyout and saw Dembitz, who previously helmed the role of director of Asia, take ownership of the company last December. Together with former associate director Andrea Seifert who is now co-founder and director, Dembitz created Upcycle Communications. In a conversation with MARKETING-INTERACTIVE then, Dembitz said the business takeover was a mutual decision between the teams in Asia and the UK. This came as the two teams were looking to grow in different directions. Following the takeover, The Mango Agency fully exited the Asia market, and its clients were transferred to Upcycle Communications.

