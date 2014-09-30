Unilever gets commuters to stop and smell the flowers

This month, commuters passing by a 35 metre square wallscape advertisement at SBS Transit's North East Line Dhoby Ghaut station were hit by a floral scent.

The flowery scent, emitted from the wallscape, was part of an advertisement campaign launched with Unilever with the help of Moove Media to promote its latest range of Comfort Aromatherapy fabric conditioner. Apart from the scent, the wallscape advertisement also featured flashing LED lights.

Vicki Ting, Comfort brand executive, Unilever Singapore said: “We chose the Dhoby Ghaut NEL Station for the multi-sensory experience due to its high traffic footfall. The Comfort Aromatherapy Black's scent and flashing LED lights played vital roles in driving across the product‟s proposition of 100% Natural Essential Oils.”

[gallery link="file" ids="67943,67944"]

One commuter Elisa Julia said the lights and scent were "quite novel" as they helped her remember the advertisement.

Jayne Kwek, CEO of Moove Media said: “Moove's advertisements are more than just static images. They can be multi-faceted and multi-sensory to suit our clients‟ needs. We are always game to explore unique and never-done-before advertising concepts that bring out the best in a product.”