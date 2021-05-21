Mondelez Philippines appoints new marketing head

Snacks company Mondelez Philippines has welcomed a new marketing head to support its purpose to empower people to snack right. Toby Gatchalian joins the company, which makes beloved snack products Eden Cheese, Cheez Whiz, Tang, Oreo, Toblerone, Cadbury and Tiger.

In his new role, Gatchalian will lead a team of more than 15 individuals across all the company’s product categories: biscuits, chocolate, gum, candy, powdered beverages and cheese. The Philippines is one of parent company Mondelēz International’s biggest business in Southeast Asia and is a major growth driver for the business unit. He will report to Southeast Asia senior director for marketing, Nikhil Rao.

Gatchalian comes with 21 years of marketing and sales background in FMCG and banking. He has also taken a turn as an entrepreneur to run his own wellness products business. A graduate of the Ateneo de Manila University, Gatchalian has vast experience working in different countries, having held roles in Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam, and the USA. His leadership promises to strengthen its brands and corporate marketing excellence.