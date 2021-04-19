Mondelēz names head of marketing for Malaysia and Singapore

Mondelēz International has promoted Arpan Sur to associate director, marketing head, for Malaysia and Singapore, leading a 12-man team responsible for all categories in both countries. Sur (pictured) will oversee the end to end marketing responsibility across the full portfolio of brands, equity, innovation, media and activation. Based in Kuala Lumpur, he reports to Nikhil Rao who was promoted to senior director of marketing for Southeast Asia earlier this year.

All the categories from chocolates, biscuits and snacks to gum and candy such as Cadbury, Oreo, Jacob’s and Twisties, to name a few, will report into Sur. In his new role, Sur wants to take a leadership stance in everything Mondelēz does and make Malaysia and Singapore aspirational for both internal and external stakeholders. Some of his passion areas are being consumer-centric and delivering effective marketing campaigns through digital disruption.

Sur has 17 years of industry experience was previously associate director, biscuits lead, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand for more than a year, according to his LinkedIn. In this role, Mondelēz's spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that he successfully drove share gains, especially for Oreo, across all Southeast Asia markets.

Sur also led the biscuits team in Malaysia and Singapore to "exceptional growth and share gain in 2020", the spokesperson added. Additionally, Sur also helmed roles including associate director, equity and innovation, biscuits, Southeast Asia and senior manager, chocolate innovations, Asia Pacific. Before moving to Kuala Lumpur, Sur was based in Mumbai where he worked for Cadbury for more than four years. During his time there, he held roles including category manager, Cadbury Dairy Milk; branch sales manager; and category manager, candy and gums.

