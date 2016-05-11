Mondelēz International spreads the joy in schools

Extending its global call for well-being, Mondelēz International has embarked on the company’s flagship corporate social responsibility initiative in Malaysia, Joy Schools.

Supported by the Ministry of Education Malaysia, the programme is aimed at promoting a balanced nutrition and active play among young school children in Malaysia, by empowering them to take positive efforts towards their holistic well-being.

Raja Zalina Raja Safran, head of corporate and government affairs for Mondelēz Malaysia said, “At Mondelez International we believe well-being is holistic, that the health of individuals, communities and the planet are inextricably linked. As maker of well-loved products like Oreo, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Toblerone and Jacob’s, we want to give back for being part of delicious moments of joy by dedicating ourselves using Joy Schools as a platform to promote balanced nutrition and active play among the younger generation in Malaysia through fun and joyful activities.”

Within the first six to nine months of its inception, Joy Schools is set to focus on promoting nutritional education and active play. Four key activities have been established to bring the programme to life, including SnapFood, Eating Smart Assembly, Building a ‘Joy Corner’ Learning Space, and Sports Clinics.

During the first SnapFood outreach in SK Puchong, the volunteers took the students out of classrooms for half-a-day to engage in a series of fun-filled activities. Designed to help raise awareness and nutritional knowledge of the food they consume, SnapFood is a unique programme where students were assigned to take pictures and videos of their food during the recess period using cameras donated by the employees of Mondelēz.

The volunteers were then tasked to guide and facilitate the students to research the nutritional components of the food using laptops and the Internet. It was a simple yet powerful way to ensure an effective learning process by leveraging visual aid and usage of the tools that children are excited with.

At the end of the session, the programme gathered a total of 256 photos and 51 nutritional forms of various foods including nasi lemak, mee goreng, sandwiches and chicken rice. With the assistance of the volunteers, the information was compiled into a digital presentation by the students.

“Joy Schools is our ongoing journey towards improving the quality of life of the communities we live in. We have seen the impact that the initiative brings in the Philippines and Thailand, and we are inspired to extend it in Malaysia. Concurrently, we are planning to bring it to schools in need of the support in Selangor, with the intent of expanding it nationwide,” said Raja Zalina.