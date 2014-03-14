Mondelez makes health and safety stand

Recently, Mondelez International introduced the Health, Safety and Environment Month in more than 80 countries as a launching platform to engage and empower colleagues to live safely and be environmentally sustainable, in both lives at work and at home.

Throughout the month of February 2014, the Mondelez Malaysia team conducted a series of activities across all its locations nationwide including in their respective plants in Johor Bahru, Shah Alam and Prai.

The activities included safety manager talks and lunch sessions, fire-fighting simulation exercises, awareness talks on reducing waste and saving energy and safety awareness messages around the workplace. The Mondelez Malaysia Prai staff extended their commitment in joining Rakan JKJR community program; this included a series of activities including exhibitions and talks.

Employees reacted positively, noting that the HSE Month is a great solution to the pollution created within the plants.

Director of operations Malaysia Chris Bowyer, said: “At Mondelēz International, we are committed to the physical, mental and social well-being of our colleagues in all occupations. We are diligent in our efforts to prevent health issues caused by work conditions and we protect our colleagues by working together to eliminate risks that are adverse to health. We promote positive social climates and work to enhance productivity and smooth operations.”

By 2015, all of Mondelez’s manufacturing facilities will achieve third-party food safety certification, with continued improvements in their worker safety performance every year. Safety principles aim to reinforce Mondelez Malaysia’s expectations of all its employees while environmental principles reinforce the protection and well-being of the people and planet. This will be sustained through Mondelez Malaysia’s continuous improvement in environmental performance through implementation of defined standards and structured programs.