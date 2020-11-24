Mondelēz hands global content production duties to MediaMonks and Publicis Groupe

Mondelēz International has appointed MediaMonks and Publicis Groupe to handle its global content production and management account. This comes as the confectionery and snacking brand announces a new global content production and management model which is designed to support the growth of its global and local brands.

MediaMonks will manage its global tech infrastructure, global websites and content production for Asia, Middle-East and Africa, North America, and Latin America. Publicis Groupe will manage content production for Europe. The appointments are effective immediately with phased transitions beginning in January next year. All transitions are expected to finalise by the end of 2021.

According to Mondelēz, the new model offers a "more agile content model" that connects creativity, media and technology to quickly design, create, and manage personalised experiences across any touchpoint throughout the journey. With this, MediaMonks and Publicis Groupe will enable "more efficient and consistent use of assets across touchpoints, more effective digital assets fit for platform with rich taste appeal, and the creation of a higher volume of quality content made for personalisation". MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Mondelēz for comment.

Mondelēz's EVP and CMO, Martin Renaud, said its production partners will offer a simple and agile new solution "that offers the best in terms of creativity, media capabilities and technology" for its of global and local brands. "We're excited to be working with them and looking forward to their contribution in accelerating our growth," he added.

Meanwhile, Meghan Johnson, Mondelēz's agency ecosystem leader, explained that it has been "nothing but impressed by the evolved capabilities agency partners are bringing to the table".

"The production model we have designed enables key strategic initiatives, while scaling rich taste appeal and delivering content fit for platform and purpose. For Mondelēz International, this is a new way of leveraging data and capabilities at scale, only realized through strong partnerships across our agency ecosystem," she added.

In 2018, Mondelēz handed its Southeast Asia business to Publicis Groupe's Spark Foundry, covering markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. The company called the pitch for its international markets in March that year after awarding its North America business to Spark Foundry and VaynerMedia. Meanwhile last year, it consolidated its global creative account with Publicis Group and WPP. Publicis Groupe is the main strategic lead for biscuits and gum, with Digitas leading the charge. WPP is the main strategic partner for the chocolate, candy, powdered beverages and cheese divisions, with Ogilvy and David taking the lead.

That same year, it also appointed MSL for its corporate communications duties in Southeast Asia, following a review in late 2018. The countries include Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, with Singapore serving as the regional hub. MSL is responsible for aligning regional communications and reinforcing Mondelēz International's market leadership across six countries.

