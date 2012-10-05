Microsoft hires developer evangelist

Microsoft Malaysia has appointed Dinesh Nair (pictured) as its new developer and platform evangelist (DPE) lead for Malaysia.

Prior to joining Microsoft, Nair was director for the IT Industry cluster at Multimedia Development Corporation (MDeC) Malaysia.

In his role, Nair will lead Microsoft's effort to introduce, evangelise and demonstrate how Microsoft innovations can positively transform Malaysian education, businesses and lives.

He will lead initiatives to get developers onto Microsoft's platforms and create applications using Microsoft's technology.

Nair will also be responsible for leading the charge in local technology innovation and application development as the Malaysian ICT landscape evolves towards cloud computing, with an increased emphasis of new devices and form factors like smartphones and tablets.

"With computing moving towards the cloud, applications will become the driving force of the industry landscape. Now with Microsoft, there is a very strong and cohesive platform to help organisations make the most of this new reality," said Nair.

Nair has a career spanning 20 years in the ICT industry, with a wealth of experience from being an entrepreneur to working in both the private and government sectors.

His track record includes start-up operations, business development and technology strategy, Open Source software development and integration, as well as Internet and cyber security policy, planning and deployment.

"Nair's appointment as our DPE Lead fulfils a very important building block in our commitment to transform Malaysia together, to better help the Government achieve its economic and development aspirations through the power of technology," said Ananth Lazarus, managing director, Microsoft Malaysia.