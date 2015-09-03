Microsoft appoints consumer channels group lead

Microsoft Singapore has appointed Arthur Huang (pictured) as its consumer channels group lead.

In this new role, Huang reports directly to Jessica Tan, managing director of Microsoft Singapore. He is responsible for developing the overall retail strategies for Microsoft’s consumer products, including Windows PC, Surface, Xbox, Office and Microsoft Hardware in Singapore.

He will also play a key role in developing and enhancing relationships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distributors, retailers and operator partners, to collectively drive product adoption among consumers.

Huang joins Microsoft from Midea International, a global home appliances company, where he was vice president of corporate marketing. During his tenure, he was responsible for strategic marketing development and brand enhancement across the company’s business units worldwide. In addition, Huang was in charge of the company’s ASEAN and India sales operations, where he led the implementation of policies and processes to improve operational efficiency across sales and marketing operations.

Prior to joining Midea International, Huang spent five years at LG Electronics in Singapore, where he was chief operating officer and vice president of sales and marketing.

Huang said,“The global marketplace has evolved tremendously over the past few years, and we are now looking at a markedly different retail landscape where new ideas and business models challenge traditional retail concepts every single day. Microsoft as a company, has also been redefining itself to challenge traditional thinking in this mobile-first and cloud-first world.”