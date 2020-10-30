McDonald's social admin's comical tweet about being undervalued goes viral, brands chime in

The juggle-struggle is real for social media admins. With the flood of consumer requests and need to be witty, even if you work for a massive brand such as McDonald's, you are bound to feel the fatigue. Case in point: The McDonald's admin recently tweeted "It's always 'When is the McRib coming back?' and never 'How are you doing person who runs the McDonald's account?'"

Aww, we feel you! And so did fellow brand marketers.

Not long after the statement was shot out into the Twitter-verse, did McDonald's see a stream of brands began sending their love and appreciation. Adobe, for one, declared that it would start a social media manager support group and asked if McDonald's wanted to join. The latter's admin happily said he or she will bring nuggets.

Xbox added: "If you ever feel Ba-Da-Ba-Ba-Bummed, we're always here if you need to talk, about anything...anything." Thereafter, McDonald's asked if they could play the "McDonald's Drive Thru Simulator" game together.

i'll bring McNuggets — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 23, 2020

Meanwhile, American retailer Target and multiplayer party game Fall Guys both commiserated with McDonald's, asking how the admin was doing.

thank you target ily — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 23, 2020

doing gr8 thanks for asking! but I would be better if this was real pic.twitter.com/JkgiNZOZhl — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 26, 2020

Apparently, the social media admin of McDonald's is not the only one to feel underappreciated because other brands also chimed in with their experiences - and also their plugs for products. HBO, for example, said: "I've never felt more seen. Like I don't know when House of the Dragons is premiering." House of Dragons is the prequel to its popular TV series Game of Thrones. That said, it just had to tease McDonald's by asking when is the McRib coming back.

Meanwhile, Facebook said: "Honestly, same. No, I don't know when dark mode is coming out. Also, I'm fine thanks." OREO added: "We hear you...everyone just wants to know when the Cakester is coming back." IBM also added: "We feel you...it's always 'When will IBM make computers again' never 'How's it going social media person'."

Remember the online virtual world Second Life launched in 2003? Well, most of us would probably not have any recollection about that and its admin felt it too. "I know the feeling. It's always 'I didn't know Second Life was still around!?!' and never 'How's your first life, social media person?' Sending love McDonald's, let me know if I can hook you up with some Linden Dollars. BTW, is your ice cream machine working?

We hear you... everyone just wants to know when the Cakester is coming back 😔 — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) October 24, 2020

We feel you… it’s always “when will IBM make computers again” never “how’s it going social media person” — IBM (@IBM) October 23, 2020

I know the feeling. It's always "I didn't know Second Life was still around!?!" and never "How's your first life, social media person?" Sending love McDonald's, let me know if I can hook you up with some Linden Dollars. BTW, is your ice cream machine working? — SecondLife (@SecondLife) October 25, 2020

Other brands that also commented include Pantene Pro-V, Uber Eats, Microsoft, Hootsuite, Walmart, Walgreens, Zoom and Pizza Hut. Consumers also decided to join in on the fun by trolling McDonald's with all sorts of questions, including when it will fix its ice cream machine, when is the snack wrap returning, and who the biggest diva is among all its mascots. One commented that the admin seemed stressed and overworked and offered to take over for three days.

On the other hand, there were also some netizens who said McDonald's should pay their workers a living wage before expecting respect. "How are McDonald's employees doing when their employer refuses to pay them a living wage, person who runs the McDonald's account?" one of the netizens said.

Join us this 8-11 December as we address the new realities for PR and crisis communicators, explore how brands are dealing with the impact of COVID-19 , and discuss areas of priority for communications. It's an event you would not want to miss out. Register now!

Want to use consumer psychology to trigger consumer action in the digital world? Join our Powerful Principles of Psychology to Boost Your Digital Campaigns masterclass here.

Photo courtesy: 123RF

Related articles:

McDonald's HK rolls out plant-based luncheon meat items, featuring Karena Lam in TVCs

McDonald's MY seeks legal advice against netizen's false claim around Ayam Goreng

McDonald's SG names new marketing director as Agatha Yap steps down

#PRAwards highlight: Why McDonald's and Lumos H+K charmed teachers across Malaysia

McDonald's MY serves up sweet surprise with new boba range

McDonald's MY to install iconic 'Mekdi' signage at 16 outlets ahead of Merdeka Day