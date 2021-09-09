McDonald's and Five Guys troll Liverpool's red and yellow checkered kit

McDonald's UK and Five Guys trolled Liverpool Football Club on Twitter recently after the latter unveiled its new Nike third kit for the 2021-22 season. Liverpool, also known as "The Reds", have been known to play in a scarlet shirt but the new kit features a red-and-yellow checkered trim on the collar. McDonald's tweeted: "OMG, I love your top, where did you get it. (IYKYK)" accompanied by a red and yellow heart each. The football club's official merchandising Twitter account responded: "But are you lovin' it though?" to which McDonald's responded: "There's something about it that's just...*chefs kiss*"

But are you lovin’ it though? 😏 — Liverpool FC Retail (@LFCRetail) September 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Five Guys said: "Inspired by the iconic Five Guys. We've got one limited edition tee up for grabs, today only. Who wants one?" along with an emoji of a soccer ball. It followed up with a tweet that said: "We'll throw in some socks too."

We’ll throw in some socks too 😉 pic.twitter.com/XpCQC6VpVv — Five Guys UK (@FiveGuysUK) September 8, 2021

According to Liverpool, the new jersey was inspired by the passion and energy of the Kop - a high bank of terracing at certain soccer grounds. It was also inspired by the checkered flags that first illuminated the Reds' end of the stadium at the 1977 European Cup final, which then set a precedent for all future big European night. Meanwhile, the subtle pinstripes highlight the tight bond between the club and its community. Liverpool was also not spared from the jokes of netizens online, with many comparing the new jerseys to McDonald's due to the fast food chain's iconic yellow and red colour scheme.

Some joked that McDonald's workers should be made to wear the new jersey as it will fit right in with Ronald McDonald. One netizen also shared an image of Ronald McDonald with the caption "Here's a special sneak peek of the third kit." Another netizen did not hold back and tweeted Liverpool a pair of clown shoes while asking the club to slap on the Nike logo on it. Meanwhile, others also compared the new kit to MAGGI seasoning cubes and yellow towels.

"Welcome to McDonald's, may I take your order?" pic.twitter.com/GxMOVW098k — mohamed 🍥 (@Mohamed_therad) September 8, 2021

Liverpool 's new 3rd kit for the 21-22 season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O04fkRMOkQ — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 8, 2021

We all know this was inspired by Maggie Cube😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/HZG1PUynfE — Nii Legacy (@AtaaNkpaa1) September 8, 2021

Can you slap Nike on the side of these and sell them to me for 200 quid? Jokers. pic.twitter.com/mDh2sYPT7t — Mickycuz11⚽️🏆19 (@Mickycuz11) September 8, 2021

According to Liverpool, the third jerseys will be worn on the pitch and the replica shirts for fans have been constructed with 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles. On the nape of the neck, the 96 emblem encased by the eternal flames sits in memory of those children, women and men who lost their lives at Hillsborough. From the 2022-23 season onwards, the 96 emblem will change to 97 in recognition of Andrew Devine, the 97th person unlawfully killed as a result of the Hillsborough disaster.

