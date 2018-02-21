Mastercard names new SVP of marketing and communications

Mastercard has appointed Rustom Dastoor (pictured), to the role of senior vice president of marketing and communications for Asia Pacific. According to a statement, the appointment is part of the organisation's effort to deepen synergies between its marketing and communications team in the region.

Based in Singapore, Dastoor will spearhead the team to work closely with stakeholders, and leverage marketing assets and sponsorships to drive differentiation, acquisition, preference and usage campaigns. He reports to Mastercard’s co-presidents for the Asia Pacific region, Ari Sarker and Ling Hai, as well as chief marketing and communications officer, Raja Rajamannar.

He will also lead the development and activation of integrated marketing and communications strategies with a view to cement the brand’s corporate reputation as the most innovative payment technology company. In addition, he will be focusing on deepening consumer engagement through Priceless – the company’s long-standing marketing platform – underpinned by its four pillars of Priceless Cities, Priceless Surprises, Priceless Causes and Priceless Specials.

Prior to his appointment, Dastoor was senior vice president of global B2B marketing, based at Mastercard’s global headquarters in New York. He also held several global roles in marketing strategy and operations, as well as B2B marketing since he first joined Mastercard in 2014. Before Mastercard, Dastoor also worked for Ogilvy & Mather and was engaged in helping BlackRock build a retail brand and strengthen its corporate reputation in North America and Europe.

Last year, Mastercard revealed that it would be restructuring its marketing function globally. In a conversation with Marketing at the time, Rajamannar confirmed the news and said the decision was made for the function to be “much more decentralised” and closer to local markets. The new structure will see the marketing and communications being unified function.