MAS CEO pleased with "steady progress in restructuring”

Malaysia Airlines Berhad has claimed that the airline saw “sustained progress amidst a backdrop of external macro-economic fluctuations”.

Group CEO of Malaysia Airlines Berhad, Christoph Mueller said: “We have seen a challenging quarter but I am pleased to see continued progress made in all key areas such as on-time performance and costs. Malaysia Airlines has been operating for six months now and although we have a long way to go and areas for improvement, we are making steady progress in the restructuring.”

The airline has officially begun its global aviation partnership agreement with Emirates Airlines (Emirates) in the quarter with both carriers placing its codes on the Kuala Lumpur-Dubai route, as well as other routes.

The codeshare is a part of the airline’s future network plan as it focuses on opening up a host of new destinations for customers. The first phase of the agreement will see 11 destinations introduced, including Rome, Paris, Madrid and Frankfurt, with the rest being added progressively over the next few months subject to regulatory approvals. Once complete, Malaysians will have access to over 30 destinations in Europe, Middle East, Canada, and Africa.

According to the company, the codeshare is an important element towards Malaysia Airlines’ proposition of being the preferred way to fly to and flying customers into Malaysia and ASEAN region. Malaysia Airlines also said it will also be looking to leverage other partnerships and collaborations more, such as the existing oneworld alliance.

Muller added that the airline is focused on building momentum with its restructuring in 2016. The last quarter saw continued progress on revamping the experience for Malaysia Airlines’ customers. Over the next quarter, new initiatives will be introduced to improve service quality and to shorten waiting times for passengers. Other improvements include refreshed aesthetics in the lounges showcasing Malaysian creative talent amongst others.

“Diligent execution on efficiency and tighter cost controls has already produced results which have seen us emerging leaner and more focused. There is still plenty to be done but the group is working hard to ensure that Malaysia Airlines succeeds and prospers for the years to come,” added Mueller. He added that the airline’s new customer proposition of bringing the Malaysian experience to customers will be introduced at all points of the travel experience.

This starts at the lounges which now showcase Malaysian dishes together with a brand new ‘Laksa’ bar which reflects the airline’s aspiration to be the ambassador of Malaysia to the world. Muller also outlined that Malaysia Airlines needs to win on customer service and this is being benchmarked against competitors.

Going forward, people development is a key focus in 2016. To this end, the quarter saw the introduction of the revamped Performance Management System, which will encourage productivity by providing clear targets as well as a clearer path for career progression.