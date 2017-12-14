MAS and Amadeus partner to offer personalised customer experience

Malaysia Airlines (MAS) has partnered with Amadeus Customer Experience Management to better understand its customers and deliver highly personalised offers across all touchpoints. This will allow MAS to maximise every revenue opportunity such as purchasing excess baggage and including a chauffeur service upon arrival.

Amadeus' platform uses data about the traveller obtained from multiple sources, looks to builds a 360-degree, real-time picture of who the traveller is and integrates it with advanced personalisation logic. This will help MAS to cater to customers' implicit expectations and explicit demands while travelling.

The partnership follows MAS' successful migration of its passenger service system to the Amadeus Altéa Suite this year. As such, MAS' core passenger processes including reservation, inventory, check-in and departure control now run on Amadeus' platform. The airline is also utilising Amadeus’ e-Retail Internet booking engine, providing passengers a leaner, more user-friendly experience from booking tickets to pre-purchasing excess baggage, meals and managing loyalty points.

“Technology offers us the ability to truly delight our customers, to know them better than ever before, and be able to propose to them the right offers at the right time through the right touchpoint, all along their journey. This will be an important differentiating factor for Malaysia Airlines,” Izham Ismail, group CEO, Malaysia Airlines, said.

“Our vision of personalisation in the global travel ecosystem is to reach every customer, while delivering a premium, branded experience seamlessly and consistently across all touchpoints they interact with. [...] We’re delighted that Malaysia Airlines has chosen it, and we are excited to continue working with Malaysia Airlines to adapt and evolve its products to go above and beyond meeting the needs of travellers," Cyril Tetaz, Head of Commercial for Asia Pacific, Airlines, Amadeus, said.