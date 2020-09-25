MARKies Awards 2021 Singapore

The MARKies are here once again to recognise and reward the most innovative, creative and effective campaigns and projects spanning Singapore’s entire marketing services industry. From unique one-offs to long-term campaigns and programmes, the MARKies gives agencies in Singapore the opportunity to showcase unique and deserving work of brilliance.

Judged by a distinguished panel of judges comprising senior client marketers in Singapore, the MARKies 2021 is the definitive awards programme for the industry’s top agencies in Singapore.

This year, we have 39 refreshed categories available to enter across 3 main distinct areas – Creative Ideas, Media Usage, and People. You can enter as many categories as you wish – check out the details of the categories and get involved!

The best performers across all relevant categories will be awarded the Overall Creative Idea and Overall Media Usage titles respectively.

As the awards have evolved, and in response to impact brought about by the global pandemic, we’ve created additional categories to reflect the challenges you’ve had to overcome.