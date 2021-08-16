MARKETING-INTERACTIVE brings back Digital Marketing Asia for 9th year

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE is proud to bring to you its Digital Marketing Asia conference for the ninth year running. Taking place virtually from 9 November to 25 November, we've got three weeks of panels and keynote presentations that are tailor-made to help you take your digital marketing strategy to the next level. This year, Digital Marketing Asia will be bringing together over 1000+ regional marketing visionaries on a single platform.

Broken into three themes of Digital Customer Experience, Marketing Analytics, and Social Commerce, each theme will offer the opportunity to learn the secrets from and even ask questions to some of the region's most senior and successful digital marketing leaders. Hot topics include the evolution of social commerce, creating revenue-generating digital ad programmes, cross-border e-commerce strategies, real-life case studies to winning the cookie-less world with winning digital assets, web accessibility for a diverse audience, human-centred CX integrations, Gen Z behaviour, efficiency with AdTech and MarTech and much more.

Digital Marketing Asia 2021 is filled with action-packed real-life case studies, presentations, panel discussion and a global network of digital pioneers, to help you craft out your perfect new marketing blueprint. Some brands that will be speaking at our conference include AirAsia, Allianz, FrieslandCampina, Hilton, Johnson & Johnson, Jollibee, Kellogg, Mastercard, PayPal, P&G, SuperGoop and more. Our platinum sponsors for this year include Hubilo and Treasure Data. Gold sponsors include Contrend and AppsFlyer.

“The world is beginning to pick up the pieces after enduring one of the worst crises of this century. It is not easy navigating through a new reality where consumer expectations are higher than ever. With people spending more time than ever online, this means standing out in the digital space has never been more crucial and difficult. We've been working hard to bring you a revamped and better conference that reflects the current challenges marketers across Asia and to get you ready for the future,” said Rezwana Manjur, editor-in-chief, MARKETING-INTERACTIVE.

Last year, over 1000 marketing professionals benefitted from impactful insights and case studies from attending Digital Marketing Asia virtually from anywhere in the world. Attendees were able to improve their existing skills and get solutions to shared challenges from industry-leading digital marketing experts. Past attendees of Digital Marketing Asia include senior marketing leaders from AIA, Adidas, Carro, Deliveroo, Foodpanda, Kraft, Lenovo, Mastercard, Maybank, McDonald’s, Nestle, Philips, Sephora, Singtel, Toyota, UOB and more.

Early Bird tickets are now available till 17 September at USD 359, to view the full agenda for Digital Marketing Asia 2021, please visit the event website. To enquire about group tickets, please write to DMA@marketing-interactive.com.

For sponsorship and partnership opportunities, please contact partnerships@marketing-interactive.com.