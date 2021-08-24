Marketing Excellence Awards turn 10 with an entry into the Philippines

That's right, MARKETING-INTERACTIVE is bringing back the Marketing Excellence Awards to celebrate 10 amazing years as one of the leading awards programmes benchmarking and recognising outstanding marketing achievements in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

To mark out 10th year celebrations, MARKETING-INTERACTIVE is thrilled to bring its flagship awards programme to the Philippines to honor the very best that the Philippines marketing industry has to offer.

The Marketing Excellence Awards is an end-to-end awards programme designed to reward and celebrate outstanding work from across the marketing communications spectrum, from creative advertising, to PR, to market research, and everything in between. Last year gold winners included AIA, BMW, Cathay Pacific, Dairy Farm, DBS, foodpanda, Lazada, Manulife, Shell and more.

This year, there are 40 categories open for entry covering diverse marketing disciplines. As always, finalists will be vying for Gold, Silver and Bronze trophies, with the overall winner being awarded the coveted title of “Marketer of the Year”.

What's new in 2021?

2020 was a difficult year for many of us, and the marketing function was no exception. Marketers were forced to rethink their strategies, finding new and innovative ways to bring their campaigns to life as consumer habits drastically evolved overnight.

This year's Marketing Excellence Awards offers entrants the chance to show the independent jury – comprised of senior, experienced client-side marketers - how their teams overcame the challenges presented by COVID-19 to deliver highly relevant and engaging campaigns in our new category "Excellence in Response to COVID-19".

The judging panel will be evaluating the entries equally across four key areas: business challenge, specific marketing solution, marketing tools / media channel strategy and performance of the marketing programme / initiative.

Now is the chance to let your achievements shine! For those that went above and beyond, let this be your year!

The submission dates will be closing on:

Hong Kong: 25 August

Singapore: 3 September

Malaysia: 17 September

Philippines: 8 October

To find out more about the awards, the entry guidelines and criteria, and to submit entries, please visit: https://awards.marketing-interactive.com/marketing-excellence

South East Asia awards entry enquiries, please contact czarinas@marketing-interactive.com

Hong Kong awards entry enquiries, please contact gloriay@marketing-interactive.com

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities, please write to partnerships@marketing-interactive.com