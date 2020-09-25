Marketing Excellence Awards 2021 Philippines

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE is thrilled to be bringing its flagship awards programme – the Marketing Excellence Awards – to the Philippines at long last!

The Marketing Excellence Awards (MEA) is an end-to-end awards programme designed to reward and celebrate outstanding work from across the marketing communications spectrum, from creative advertising, to PR, to market research and everything in between.

MEA’s rich history began 10 years ago in Singapore for the Singapore market. Later on, the programme was expanded to Hong Kong, Malaysia, and now the Philippines! Each MEA operates separate and independent of other markets.

There are 40 categories open for entry covering diverse marketing disciplines with all entrants competing for gold, silver and bronze trophies. The coveted title of “Marketer of the Year” will go to the top contender from across all categories.