Marketing Events Awards Hong Kong 2020

Make sure your events receive the recognition they deserve!

The Marketing Events Awards has returned once again to recognise and reward excellence in event marketing, management and planning industry across Northeast Asia Region. It is the premier platform for event marketers and planners to showcase their creative excellence, strategic marketing and operational precision.

Judged by an independent panel of judges comprising senior marketers, the awards present the perfect opportunity to not only showcase your best work to the wider industry and potential, future clients but also increase credibility for your events and mark yourself as an industry leader.

This year, 32 categories are open for entry to reflect the breadth and creativity of the industry. Check out the details of the categories and make sure you get involved for 2020!

We wish all entrants the very best of luck with their submissions!