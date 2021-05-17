Malaysia Airlines to use AI to strengthen commercial decision making processes

Malaysia Airlines (MAB) has tied up with ReveMAX to implement the airline revenue maximisation solution to enhance and strengthen its commercial decision-making and business processes. ReveMAX is a business intelligence and decision support platform for airlines. Its airline revenue maximisation solution is powered by AI and machine learning and offers predictive and prescriptive intelligence, connecting different airline departments and guiding them in making smarter strategic decisions with the aim of profitability and sustained financial good health of the organisation.

According to MAB, the partnership allows ReveMAX to provide it with a comprehensive picture of an airline's revenue and cost ecosystem. The system also enables airline personnel to see a 360-degree bird’s-eye view of their airline’s day-to-day health and make an immediate revenue decision based on fact-based data. A+M has reached out to MAB for additional information on the partnership.

The airline's group CEO Izham Ismail said one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, it has seen the importance of having a business that is robust and sustainable, built upon a foundation of digitalisation that has allowed the business to operate as efficiently as possible given the circumstances.

"This partnership offers strong unprecedented support for our business and core beliefs, and we look forward to enhancing the customer experience with personalised offerings. Together with our other in-house system integrations, we can fully automate changes to our processes and trigger executions with limited manual interventions," he added.

ReveMAX's CEO Nayeem Ekbal said it works with partners to look at streamlining processes and bring agility and transparency into the overall process of strategic decision-making and lifecycle management. "We are proud to be partnering with Malaysia Airlines and be part of their vision of digital transformation," Ekbal said. ReveMAX is present in Canada, the US, India and Turkey and seeks to help key decision-makers at airlines access more information to make better decisions to add value and profitability.

Separately, MAB's parent company, Malaysian Aviation Group, launched its MAG Sustainability Blueprint in April, aimed to promote socio-economic development and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. MAG seeks to integrate sustainability through minimising environmental impacts, positively enhancing the communities it operates in, ensuring safety excellence, compliance within the organisation and driving profitability.

With 66 initiatives already in various phases of implementation across 23 sustainability matters from five key focus areas, namely economic, governance, safety and security, environmental and social, MAG said the blueprint will also function as a driver to accelerate and support these initiatives into the future.

Related articles:

Malaysia Airlines files police report for 'erroneous social media claims' about ferrying Indian nationals

Malaysia Airlines brings inflight cabin experience to consumers, sells PJ set and amenity kit

Personal data of Malaysia Airlines' Enrich members reportedly leaked over 9 years