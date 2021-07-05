Malaysia Airlines partners Olympic Council of MY to fly athletes and brand ambassadors to Tokyo 2020

Malaysia Airlines has been appointed by the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) as its official airline partner for the Malaysian contingent to the XXXII Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, taking place from 23 July until 8 August 2021.

With the partnership, Malaysia Airlines will be ferrying the officials and national contingent competing in 10 competitive sports at the Olympic Games. Among the athletes who will be travelling are Malaysia Airlines’ brand ambassadors, the national divers - Pandelela Rinong Pamg and Nur Dhabitah Sabri. The airline is committed to providing a safe, seamless, and comfortable on the ground and onboard experience in line with the airline’s brand promise of Malaysian Hospitality.

Malaysia Airlines CEO, Captain Izham Ismail said, “As the national airline, we are honoured to be given the trust to fly our national contingent and go hand in hand to Fly Malaysia across the globe as the nation’s flag bearers through sporting events.:

He added that the airline successfully transported the national football squad, Harimau Malaya recently, on their World Cup 2022 and Asia Cup 2023 qualifier in UAE and Bahrain.

Secretary General of Olympic Council of Malaysia, Dato’ Mohd Nazifuddin, “The Olympic Council of Malaysia is delighted to partner with our national carrier, Malaysia Airlines for the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

“ With its exceptional Malaysian Hospitality, Malaysia Airlines plays an important role in our athletes' care, comfort and safety while travelling to the Games which will undoubtedly have a direct positive impact on their readiness to compete in Tokyo. We are proud of this partnership that will bring together our nation’s best – world class national athletes and a world class national carrier. Both represent the best of our nation, flying high and going beyond expectations,” he said.

