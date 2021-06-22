LVMH banks on Google to help propel personalised CX using AI

LVMH and Google Cloud have inked a strategic partnership deal to accelerate innovation and develop new cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Both companies will join forces to empower LVMH’s Maisons—the company’s individual luxury brands—to create new, personalised customer experiences that foster long-term growth.

The collaboration between LVMH and Google Cloud will assist Maisons’ human talent by providing new AI and machine learning (ML) technologies that not only will improve business operations by enhancing demand forecasting and inventory optimisation, but also will elevate customer experiences through personalisation—while meeting LVMH’s strictest privacy and security requirements.

As AI will increasingly touch every part of the value chain at LVMH, from product development to supply chain, to the interfaces with employees, partners, and customers, LVMH will leverage Google Cloud’s cloud technology and AI/ML tools to enable the development of new business use cases at scale, addressing the highest standards of Maisons’ customers. LVMH will also get Google Cloud’s support in enhancing its culture of innovation, including the creation of dedicated, inclusive upskilling and certification programs for Maisons’ teams. In addition, both companies will explore co-innovation opportunities and launch a data and AI academy in Paris to accelerate their expertise and innovation in these fields.

As part of the partnership, LVMH will also use Google Cloud to modernise components of its IT infrastructure, fostering the agility, security, cost efficiency and performance at scale required to support its business ambitions.

“This new, unprecedented and significant partnership with Google Cloud is the reflection of our high ambitions in this area. By combining our best-in-class approaches in our respective industries, it will take us a step forward in the use of data and AI. For us, privacy, personalisation, and luxury are synonymous, and that will always remain true. The new opportunities offered to our customers are exactly what our talented teams are working for at LVMH: a unique and unforgettable experience,” said Toni Belloni, group managing director, LVMH.

“We are proud to be entering into such an innovative and extensive partnership with LVMH to power its innovation through cloud technology and AI capacities. Together, we can help drive the future of customer experience in the luxury industry,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

