Lush makes a splash with Christmas range via experiential staycation

After its "mumcation" collaboration, cosmetic retailer Lush has once again partnered with Fairmont Singapore to host an experiential staycation named "The Long Lush 2020 Washaway". Using the staycation to launch its Christmas range this year, Lush hosted 50 media and key opinion leaders for the in-room self-pampering and bath-centric antics, which was said to be designed to metaphorically wash them clean of 2020.

Done in collaboration with W Communications, the experiential staycation came as Lush pivoted from its traditional Christmas collection launch with the media. Nafees Khundker, director of Lush Singapore, said with the challenges of 2020, the company knew it had to take a different approach to launch its Christmas range. "It felt natural for us to go back to where it began for us - the bath," he said, adding it looked to get everyone to reflect on the year, give it the recognition it deserves and then consciously wash it away with good intentions for a better, brighter 2021.

The event had both online and offline experiences. Lush's Christmas collection were placed around the participants' room for them to explore, discover and experience. To further engage the participants, Lush also hosted an interactive masterclass via Zoom for an informative content and hands-on session.

The main event included a synchronised bathing session to collectively wash away the year that was and set intentions for the year ahead. Lush hosted the session where participants tuned in digitally from their rooms in Fairmont, and listened to a meditative narrative which guided them to reflect, relax and enjoy their moment of peace. The 20-minute reflective session was also streamed on Instagram Live on Lush's Instagram platform for its other consumers to experience simultaneously. The experience also included a yoga session for participants the following morning.Following this event, Lush's spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that its overall follower growth on Instagram increased by 251 followers while its impressions grew by 119,902 (81.8%). Meanwhile, its profile visits on Instagram also jumped 9,060 (624.8%).

Meanwhile as part of the partnership, Fairmont's dining partners JAAN by Kirk Westaway and Anti:Dote also provided a three-course vegetarian dinner for participants along with a handcrafted Christmas cocktail. In a previous interview with MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Fairmont's director of marketing and communications, Vivian Tung, said it is focusing on offering different experiential offerings that will provide “a tailored and thoughtful Fairmont Singapore stay experience” for its guests. Tung added that the hotel’s focus is on the journey and experience of consumers, and the team often places themselves in the shoes of a guest to think about what would appeal and delight. She also revealed that there are “exciting ideas in store” revolving the idea of daycations, which the hotel sees as an evolving trend.

In a separate collaboration earlier, Lush and Fairmont teamed up with UNIQLO to provide a staycation targeted at mums in Singapore. Calling it a "mumcation", the package allows guests to have a massage, afternoon tea, and some "me" time to themselves. As part of the partnership, UNIQLO is providing hotel guests with a two-piece loungewear set from its loungewear collection - the women ultra stretch AIRism short sleeve set. Meanwhile, Lush is offering guests with a curated bath kit which consists of a bath bomb, bubble bar and a face mask. The promotion is running until the end of the year.

