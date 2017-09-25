lululemon aims to redefine masculinity with global campaign

lululemon has launched its first-ever global men's campaign titled "Strength to Be". The campaign aims to celebrate the growing community of men living life as their true selves, representing their own definitions of masculinity and strength in positive ways.

"Strength to Be" runs online, social media and in-stores through 31 October and features five short films created by Virtue, a full-service creative agency by VICE Media in the US. Production company Cadence Films and post-production company Modern Post were also involved in the campaign. The films feature individuals such as non-violence and social justice speaker Ibn Ali Miller, professional big wave surfer Mark Healey and professional boxer Orlando Cruz.

The latest campaign was built off of the success of "This is Yoga", a campaign which lululemon launched earlier this year to honour yoga in all its forms.

View the campaign videos here:

https://youtu.be/RIFJF8MVUgk

https://youtu.be/oVZ7_cM6S5A

https://youtu.be/3joNV9JNc-U

Campaign credits:

Executive creative director: Cameron Farrelly

Creative director: Noah Rabinowitz

Strategy director: Stacey Kawahata

Head of design: Heather Pieske

Account director: Kim Young

Senior account manager: Katie Greichen

Founder, Virtue, CSO, VICE: Spencer Baim

Copy writer: Eugene Fuller

Senior designer: Jessica Saesue

Head of production: Emma Starzacher

Executive producer: Cori Boudin

Senior talent program manager: Laura Begley

Program director: Theresa Ganchorre

Senior creative: Nina Mourin

Head of client services: Jemma Downey

Head of program management: Kaki Stergiou

Chief operating officer: Ryan Mack

Production Company: Cadence Films

Director: Francesco Calabrese

Managing partner/executive producer: Lorenzo Ragionieri

Head of production: Jack Hogan

Editorial/Post: Modern Post

Executive producer: Charlyn Derrick

Senior producer: Jennifer Hargreaves

Editors: William Town + Conor McBride

Assistant editor: Graham Patterson

Color Artist: Jaime O’Bradovich, Company 3

Sound Engineer: Fernando Ascani, Sonic Union