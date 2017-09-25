lululemon aims to redefine masculinity with global campaign

lululemon has launched its first-ever global men's campaign titled "Strength to Be". The campaign aims to celebrate the growing community of men living life as their true selves, representing their own definitions of masculinity and strength in positive ways.
"Strength to Be" runs online, social media and in-stores through 31 October and features five short films created by Virtue, a full-service creative agency by VICE Media in the US. Production company Cadence Films and post-production company Modern Post were also involved in the campaign. The films feature individuals such as non-violence and social justice speaker Ibn Ali Miller, professional big wave surfer Mark Healey and professional boxer Orlando Cruz.
The latest campaign was built off of the success of "This is Yoga", a campaign which lululemon launched earlier this year to honour yoga in all its forms.
View the campaign videos here:
https://youtu.be/RIFJF8MVUgk
https://youtu.be/oVZ7_cM6S5A
https://youtu.be/3joNV9JNc-U
