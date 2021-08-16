The Loyalty & Engagement Awards 2021 shortlist: Did you make the cut?

The shortlist for the ninth edition of the Loyalty & Engagement Awards 2021 has officially been revealed. The Loyalty & Engagement Awards is the only awards in the Asia Pacific region to reward the best loyalty and engagement campaigns designed to attract, retain, and appreciate an organisation’s biggest advocates – their customers and their people.

This year, there were 39 categories open for entry, including six new categories: Best COVID-19 Response in a Loyalty Campaign, Best COVID-19 Response - Engagement & CX, Best COVID-19 Response - Relationship Marketing, Best Membership Programme, and out of these six came two new individual categories to compete in, L&E Team of the Year - Agency / Brand.

Judged by an independent panel of 20 industry experts and senior marketers, these judges brought their vast experience and knowledge to the table. Jury member, Kristin Veriga, chief marketing officer of Grobest Group Holdings, commented that “the standard was really high this year as COVID forced a re-think on almost every marketing activity and it is a testament to the quality of the work that the results delivered…..both for brand equity and also financially”. Also admiring the creativity was Maneesh Varma, vice president consumer business group, StarHub, who said “the spirit to keep things going and make a difference to the community is evident in the great work done by these brands.”

Additionally, Lucida Gloria Utamidewi, vp, head of loyalty management, Indosat Ooredoo, commented, “I was so impressed and amazed by so many out of the box ideas. I think this pandemic era is making us all more creative, so we can survive. Kudos to all participants!”

The winners will be reviewed in September. Check the awards site for updates!

Who will wear the crown in 2021? Our judging panel has selected the following finalists:

1. Best Card-Based Loyalty Programme

• Live Consciously with HSBC Revolution Credit Card, HSBC Singapore

• ENRICH, Malaysia Airlines

• Mastercard Personalized Card-Linked Offers, Mastercard

• RWS Invites Giveaways 202, Resorts World Sentosa

• Singtel Dash Rewards – An inclusive rewards programme in your hands, Singtel

2. Best COVID-19 Response in a Loyalty Campaign

• ENRICH, Malaysia Airlines

• Mastercard Travel Rewards, Mastercard

• RWS Invites Quiz 2020, Resorts World Sentosa

• Helping F&B partners stay safe and thrive through COVID-19, Select Group

3. Best Loyalty Programme – Financial & Insurance

• Live Consciously with HSBC Revolution Credit Card, HSBC Singapore

• Singtel Dash Rewards Programme, Singtel

• hotpoints Pay, Westpac New Zealand

4. Best Loyalty Programme – Launch / Re-Launch

• My FedEx Rewards Asia Pacific, FedEx Express AMEA

• Live Consciously with HSBC Revolution Credit Card, HSBC Singapore

• Family & Friends Card Relaunch – The Card with Freedom of Choice #ForYou, Maybank Singapore

• Launch of the first ever Singtel Dash Rewards Loyalty Campaign, Singtel

• The 1 - Central of Life Platform, The 1 - Central Group

5. Best Loyalty Programme – Lifestyle

• Eraclub Loyalty Coalition, Erajaya Swasembada

• ENRICH, Malaysia Airlines

• Singtel StepUp, Singtel

6. Best Loyalty Programme – Retailer

• Eraclub Loyalty Program, Erajaya Swasembada

• The 1 - Central of Life Platform, The 1 - Central Group

• Timberland 360°CRM, VF Group

7. Best Loyalty Programme – Telecommunications

• Singtel StepUp, Singtel

• StarHub Rewards – All in one app, StarHub

• Telstra Plus, Telstra

8. Best Loyalty Programme – Travel & Hospitality

• ENRICH, Malaysia Airlines

• My Millennium, Millennium Hotels and Resorts

• Dine for More, Resorts World Sentosa

• Wyndham Rewards, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

9. Best Partnership in a Loyalty Programme

• Rabbit Rewards - Merchant Partnership, 1112 Food Delivery

• ENRICH Hotels, Malaysia Airlines

• Temptations, Malaysia Airlines

• Mastercard Personalized Card-Linked Offers, Mastercard

• Digital Lucky Draw Campaigns for Plus! Members (July to December 2020), “10 Million LinkPoints” and “Shop More to Win More”, NTUC FairPrice Co-Operative (part of FairPrice Group)

• StarHub Rewards – All in one app, StarHub

10. Best Membership Programme

• RWS Invites Quiz 2020, Resorts World Sentosa

• Singtel StepUp, Singtel

• Telstra Plus, Telstra

• Timberland 360°CRM, VF Group

11. Best Regional Loyalty Campaign

• My FedEx Rewards Asia Pacific, FedEx Express AMEA

• HPE Engage & Grow, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Mastercard Travel Rewards, Mastercard

• My Millennium, Millennium Hotels and Resorts

• Shell Helix Global Trade Reward 2020, Shell International Petroleum Company

• Timberland 360°CRM, VF Group

12. Best Use of Rewards & Incentives

• HPE Engage & Grow, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Dine for More, Resorts World Sentosa

• Shell Helix Global Trade Reward 2020, Shell International Petroleum Company

• Singtel StepUp, Singtel

• StarHub Rewards – All in one app, StarHub

• Magnum Mini Matcha World, Unilever Singapore

• hotpoints Pay, Westpac New Zealand

13. Best COVID-19 Response- Engagement & CX

• VMWare - Faster to the Future, CNBC Catalyst

• POSB #HuntYourZodiac 2021, DBS Bank

• Get Ahead and Evolve with Great Eastern Takaful, Great Eastern Takaful

• Live Consciously with HSBC Revolution Credit Card, HSBC Singapore

• We Clean. We Care. We Welcome. My Millennium, Millennium Hotels and Resorts

• COVID-19 Pre-departure Test Booking Service, Singapore Airlines, Scoot

• Singtel X NETS Click Campaign - Never Miss A Moment, Singtel

• Don’t Give Up Malls, Sungei Wang Plaza Management Corporation

• Magnum Mini Matcha World, Unilever Singapore

• My Animal Buddy Programme, Wildlife Reserves Singapore

14. Best Customer Experience

• Claims EZ, AIA Singapore

• CPF Retirement Planning Campaign / CPF Planner, CPF Board

• DBS Digibot Guided Conversations on COVID-19 Relief Loans, DBS Bank

• Availing new bank notes to customers for Chinese New Year during a Covid-19 pandemic, DBS Bank

• This is DBS Digibanking, DBS Bank

• HSBC Hex-Live, Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation

• Viu Survive the Night Challenge, PCCW OTT (Singapore)

• Hi Tania, Petron Fuel International

• StarHub Rewards – All in one app, StarHub

• The Mall Lifestore Ngamwongwan, The Mall Lifestore Ngamwongwan

15. Best Employee Engagement Strategy

• Staying Engaged in the New Normal - GO! GROW! GLOW!, DBS Bank

• #GreenAtHome, Kenanga Investment Bank

• M1 Brand Transformation, M1

• RHB Singapore Employee Engagement Transformation, RHB Singapore

• Telstra Plus, Telstra

16. Best Engagement Strategy – B2B

• Corteva Club Premier, Corteva Agriscience

• Epson’s 1st Virtual Showcase, Epson Malaysia

• My FedEx Rewards Asia Pacific, FedEx Express AMEA

• HPE Engage & Grow, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Shell Advantage Rewards (SHARE), Shell International Petroleum Company

• Shell Helix Global Trade Reward 2020, Shell International Petroleum Company

• StarHub Hello 5G, Hello Mobile Office, StarHub

• JIRAN, Telekom Malaysia (BIG)

17. Best Engagement Strategy – B2C

• A New Tradition of Change, Geneco SG

• #ToOurFutureGenerations, Geneco SG

• B2C Marketing: Harvey Norman’s Successful Approach To Consumer Engagement & Loyalty, Harvey Norman (Pertama Merchandising)

• Live the Central Park Life, Hoi Hup Realty

• MSIG for Biodiversity, MSIG Asia

• Viu Survive the Night Challenge, PCCW OTT (Singapore)

• RWS Invites Quiz 2020, Resorts World Sentosa

• Shell Advantage Rewards (SHARE), Shell International Petroleum Company

• eGSS. Shop. Win. Experience., Singapore Retailers Association

• My Animal Buddy Programme, Wildlife Reserves Singapore

18. Best Engagement Strategy – Specific Audience

• DBS Digibank Simple, DBS Bank

• Loyalty And Engagement: OOm’s Strategy For Harvey Norman’s Specific Audience, Harvey Norman (Pertama Merchandising)

• Live Consciously with HSBC Revolution Credit Card, HSBC Singapore

• #10SecSwag, Mandom Corporation (Singapore)

• MSIG for Biodiversity, MSIG Asia

• Level Up – The World’s First Gaming Massage Chair, OSIM Singapore

• Viu Survive the Night Challenge, PCCW OTT (Singapore)

• Shell Helix Global Trade Reward 2020, Shell International Petroleum Company

• Seniors Go Digital, Singtel

• My Animal Buddy Programme, Wildlife Reserves Singapore

19. Best Online Experience

• COACH MOTHER'S DAY, COACH

• This is DBS Digibanking, DBS Bank

• DBS Help & Support page, DBS Bank

• HSBC Hex-Live, Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation

• Hi Tania, Petron Fuel International

• Christmas with WINK+ Gates, Stellar Ace, SMRT Commercial

• Sunway Education Info Day, Sunway Education Group

• Magnum Mini Matcha World, Unilever Singapore

• My Animal Buddy Programme, Wildlife Reserves Singapore

20. Best Use of Advocates

• #EmbracingNewNorms, AIA Singapore

• #ToOurFutureGenerations, Geneco SG

• Planting The Future, Geneco SG

• Viu Survive the Night Challenge, PCCW OTT (Singapore)

• #YeosMoments Special Edition 2020, Yeo Hiap Seng

21. Best Use of Contests / Promotions

• A New Tradition of Change, Geneco SG

• HSBC ‘Swing For The Game Changers’, HSBC

• Viu Survive the Night Challenge, PCCW OTT (Singapore)

• The 53rd Shell National Students Art Competition (NSAC), Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation (PSPC)

• Telstra Plus, Telstra

• Magnum Mini Matcha World, Unilever Singapore

• #YeosMoments Special Edition 2020, Yeo Hiap Seng

22. Best Use of CSR

• Mission HLBL in a Crisis, AIA Singapore

• A New Tradition of Change, Geneco SG

• Planting The Future, Geneco SG

• HSBC ‘Swing For The Game Changers’, HSBC

• IDCamp, Indosat Ooredoo

• The HumanKIND Project, Kenanga Investment Bank

• MSIG for Biodiversity, MSIG Asia

• RHB Financial Literacy Programme, RHB Singapore

23. Best Use of Experiential / Live Marketing

• The Macallan Experience, Edrington Group

• 食在好煮艺 (Food for Live), FairPrice Group

• HSBC Hex-Live, Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation

• Viu Survive the Night Challenge, PCCW OTT (Singapore)

• Shell Helix Global Trade Reward 2020, Shell International Petroleum Company

• My Animal Buddy Programm, Wildlife Reserves Singapore

• 24. Best Use of Gamification

• POSB #HuntYourZodiac 2021, DBS Bank

• ShopBack Cashback Troopers, Ecommerce Enablers

• Kate Spade Ss21 Buzz Game, Kate Spade

• Income Treats Christmas Hunt, NTUC Income Insurance Co-Operative

• Christmas with WINK+ Gates, Stellar Ace, SMRT Commercial

• Magnum Mini Matcha World, Unilever Singapore

25. Best Use of Influencers

• Everything Food Made Easy, FairPrice Group

• Viu Survive the Night Challenge, PCCW OTT (Singapore)

• Brand new scents to explore with Dettol’s Wild Lavender & Lemon Breeze Disinfectant Spray!, Reckitt Benckiser

• #YeosMoments Special Edition 2020, Yeo Hiap Seng

26. Best Use of Integrated Media

• #EmbracingNewNorms, AIA Singapore

• Live the Central Park Life, Hoi Hup Realty

• HSBC ‘Swing For The Game Changers’, HSBC

• Moo Moo Prosperity Dash, Mediacorp

• Celebrate New Firsts With Singtel- Singtel X iPhone 12 Launch, Singtel

• #YeosMoments Special Edition 2020, Yeo Hiap Seng

27. Best Use of UI / UX Design

• DBS Digibank Simple, DBS Bank

• HSBC Hex-Live, Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation

• Kris+, Singapore Airlines

• Singtel StepUp, Singtel

• JIRAN, Telekom Malaysia (BIG)

28. Best COVID-19 Response – Relationship Marketing

• #EmbracingNewNorms, AIA Singapore

• CPF Retirement Planning Campaign / CPF Planner, CPF Board

• Moving ForwART Campaign, Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation

• HSBC Hex-Live, Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation

• Stay, To Get Away, Pan Pacific Hotels Group

• RWS Invites Giveaways 2020, Resorts World Sentosa

• Shell Advantage Rewards (SHARE), Shell International Petroleum Company

• COVID-19 Pre-departure Test Booking Service, Singapore Airlines, Scoot

29. Best CRM Strategy

• Similac CRM Transformation, Abbott Vietnam

• “The Plus! Winback Campaign” Plus! Members Win-Back Campaign, NTUC Link (part of FairPrice Group)

• Loyalty CRM, Rabbit Rewards

• Shell Advantage Rewards (SHARE), Shell International Petroleum Company

• Recontract – Thank you vouchers, StarHub

30. Best Use of Consumer Insights / Data Analytics

• Stress Portraits, Cigna

• Developing a Proactive Retention Strategy for FairPrice, NTUC FairPrice Co-Operative (part of FairPrice Group)

• Viu Survive the Night Challenge, PCCW OTT (Singapore)

• Precision Marketing Campaigns, StarHub

• My Animal Buddy Programme, Wild Reserves Singapore

31. Best Use of Content Marketing

• #EmbracingNewNorms, AIA Singapore

• Everything Food Made Easy, FairPrice Group

• Short Films: Homeground, FairPrice Group

• HSBC ‘Swing For The Game Changers’, HSBC

• #10SecSwag, Mandom Corporation (Singapore)

• MSIG for Biodiversity, MSIG Asia

• Viu Survive the Night Challenge, PCCW OTT (Singapore)

• RWS Invites Quiz 2020, Resorts World Sentosa

• JIRAN, Telekom Malaysia (BIG)

32. Best Use of Direct Marketing

• A New Tradition of Change, Geneco SG

• #ToOurFutureGenerations, Geneco SG

• Viu Survive the Night Challenge, PCCW OTT (Singapore)

• Christmas with WINK+ Gates, Stellar Ace, SMRT Commercial

33. Best Use of Mobile

• Claims EZ, AIA Singapore

• This is DBS Digibanking, DBS Bank

• HSBC Hex-Live, Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation

• Moo Moo Prosperity Dash, Mediacorp

• Belle – Mental Health First Responder, National Council of Social Service

34. Best Use of Relationship Marketing – B2B

• HPE Engage & Grow Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Kaspersky Lab SEA Partner Incentive Program, Kaspersky Lab Singapore

• Shell Advantage Rewards (SHARE), Shell International Petroleum Company

• Shell Helix Global Trade Reward 2020, Shell International Petroleum Company

• StarHub Hello 5G, Hello Mobile Office, StarHub

35. Best Use of Relationship Marketing – B2C

• Stress Portraits, Cigna

• MSIG for Biodiversity, MSIG Asia

• Viu Survive the Night Challenge, PCCW OTT (Singapore)

• RWS Invites Giveaways 2020, Resorts World Sentosa

• Shell Advantage Rewards (SHARE), Shell International Petroleum Company

• WINK+ City: A City United, Stellar Ace, SMRT Commercial

36. Best Use of Social Media

• #EmbracingNewNorms, AIA Singapore

• Trendjacking, FairPrice Group

• Live the Central Park Life, Hoi Hup Realty

• "IM3 Ooredoo ‘The Reconnecting Track’", Indosat Ooredoo

• #10SecSwag, Mandom Corporation (Singapore)

• MSIG for Biodiversity, MSIG Asia

• Belle – Mental Health First Responder, National Council of Social Service

• Stay, To Get Away, Pan Pacific Hotels Group

• Viu Survive the Night Challenge, PCCW OTT (Singapore)

• #YeosMoments Special Edition 2020, Yeo Hiap Seng

37. Best Use of Technology

• Claims EZ, AIA Singapore

• Stress Portraits, Cigna

• Mastercard Travel Rewards, Mastercard

• Belle – Mental Health First Responder, National Council of Social Service

• Building a Seamless Campaign Management Process (AutoCampaign - an inhouse Link tool), NTUC Link (part of FairPrice Group)

• Hi Tania, Petron Fuel International

• Shell Advantage Rewards (SHARE), Shell International Petroleum Company

38. Team of the Year – Agency

• Bread Butter Bacon

• Edelman Malaysia

• H.E.A

• Wunderman Thompson Singapore

39. Team of the Year – Brand

• AIA Singapore

• FairPrice Group

• PCCW OTT (Singapore)

Speak to our project managers for more info:

Mohanesh Kumar

Project Manager

Tel: +65 6423 0329

Mobile: +65 9895 3365

Email: mohaneshk@marketing-interactive.com

Seraphine Neoh

Senior Project Manager

Tel: +65 6423 0329

Email: seraphinen@marketing-interactive.com