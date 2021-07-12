Love, Bonito eyes new vertical as it hunts for first-ever venture lead

Love, Bonito plans to expand into a new vertical and is on the hunt for its first venture lead. According to job posting, the individual will lead the launch squad and collaborate closely with cross-functional stakeholders and Love, Bonito's senior leadership to set the strategy, design the go-to-market and implement the roll-out. As the company's first hire in its "incubator" LaB, he or she will be a role model and custodian of Love, Bonito's values and be an embodiment and advocate of the brand in and outside its organisation.

As venture lead, the individual will be responsible for in-depth market research, understanding of the competitive landscape, product-market fit, brand positioning and entry strategy. The leader will also leverage on Love, Bonito's brand and community for expansion into the new venture and drive launch acceptance and engagement, as well as ensure customer acquisition and revenue goals are met.

The ideal individual should have at least five years of experience in entrepreneurship, business development, and marketing as well as DTC, eCommerce, and digital platforms. He or she is also required to have a deep grasp of the Love, Bonito brand, unique proposition and vision. The job posting also cited a strong entrepreneurial spirit, passion in the consumer sector and interest in disrupting it through innovation, as well as a knack for problem solving and thinking out of the box as skills the applicant should have. Love, Bonito declined to comment on the new vertical.

Meanwhile, the company brought on board Jacqueline Lui as communications lead last month. She has experience on the agency side, having worked at Weber Shandwick, Edelman, and Bless Inc Asia. Among the list of clients she has handled include Melissa Shoes, Blackmores, GSK, Barilla, Under Armour, Pond's, Juicy Couture, Whole9yards and The Wine Gallery, according to her LinkedIn.

In April, the fashion brand also promoted Dione Song to CEO, marking its first chief executive in the company's 11-year history. Song first joined in 2017 as chief commercial officer before being elevated to COO in 2018. She also previously led digital marketing and eCommerce at Sephora, as well as marketing at ZALORA Group.

Love, Bonito was founded in 2010 and has since grown to 250 people strong, the brand said. It is headquartered in Singapore with country offices in Indonesia and Malaysia and an omnichannel presence across these three markets. In addition to its retail franchise in Cambodia, it ships internationally to 15 markets including Hong Kong, China, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, US, Canada and Macau, among others.

