L'Oréal Malaysia, Watsons and BORN Group win big at Asia eCommerce Awards 2020

L’Oreal Malaysia took home the coveted “eCommerce Brand of the Year” title at MARKETING-INTERACTIVE’s third annual Asia eCommerce Awards, beating off stiff competition from top contenders including Changi Airport Group, Watsons Asia, and Bayer Indonesia.

L’Oreal Malsyasia’s success on the night came down to the entries from their Luxury Division, which won three golds (Best in eCommerce (Brands) – Beauty, Best eCommerce Campaign – Mobile, and Best eCommerce Campaign – Social Media), three silvers (Best eCommerce Campaign – B2C, Best eCommerce Campaign – Content Marketing, eCommerce Team of the Year) and one bronze award (Best eCommerce Solution). This was for their work on a major campaign ‘Winning eCommerce Sales via Facebook Messenger during a 12-Hour Facebook Live Event’ that out to the Awards Jury.



Coming in a very close second was Changi Airport Group with three gold, two silvers and one bronze award for their range of eCommerce Implementation initiatives which saw them perform well across categories covering Entertainment, Fashion and Apparel, and UI / UX Design. Two other overall titles were awarded on the night to recognise the eCommerce Agency of the Year and eCommerce Marketplace / eRetailer of the Year.



In the eCommerce Agency of the Year race, Born Group successfully defended their title by entering a range of strong campaigns for clients including Changi Airport Group, Digi Telecommunications, Mondelez India Foods, and Unilever. In total, their entries amassed five gold, four silver and six bronze awards.

Other agencies that stood out this year included IDOTYOU and DKSH, amongst others.

A very tough battle raged for the ‘eCommerce Marketplace / eRetailer of the Year’ title, with Watsons Asia overcoming strong competition from other entrants including Central JD Commerce, Lazada Group, and NTUC FairPrice. In the end Watson impressed the judges with their ‘AI-Powered Hyper-Personalised eStore’ which won them Gold for Best Use of AI, their ‘Express In-Store Fulfilment’ campaign that won them Gold for Best eCommerce Fulfilment, and their ‘#WatsonsBeautyBox Grassroots Advocacy Program’ campaign which stole Gold for Best eCommerce Campaign – Influencers. They also took home 1 Silver and 1 Bronze for their ‘#ColourMe Virtual Try-on’ and 8.8 shopathon campaigns respectively.

The winners were decided by a 25-strong judging panel comprised of senior digital eCommerce and marketing professionals from renowned brands across the region. The winners of the Asia eCommerce Awards were announced virtually on 15 December 2020.

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE would like to extend a huge thank you to our judges for giving up their valuable time to thoroughly review and score every single entry, and sends its heartiest congratulations to all winners across the 38 categories, and we look forward to seeing all of you once again at next year’s Asia eCommerce Awards. Check out the full list of Asia eCommerce Awards winners here.