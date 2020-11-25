L'Oréal Paris taps Crazy Rich Asians' Gemma Chan as international spokesperson

L'Oréal Paris has named British actress Gemma Chan its international spokesperson. The brand described Chan as "one of a new generation shaking up the film world" who has not only grown her influence for greater inclusion in cinema, but also for gender equality and for race diversity within the movie industry. Chan is known for playing Astrid Leong-Teo in the movie Crazy Rich Asians and also starred in Captain Marvel, I Am, Doctor Who and Sherlock.

"For Chan, to be an actress gives her the chance to speak up on issues that matter to her. She advocates for inclusivity and feminism, values at the heart of L'Oréal Paris," the brand said. To show support for the underrepresented groups, Chan founded her own production company in 2019 to amplify voices and help tell the stories of minorities. She is also an advocate for women's rights and stands up to sexual misconduct within the film industry and across wider society.

According to L'Oréal, she was one of 190 signatories of 2018 Time's Up movement and is a founding member and financial contributor to the Justice and Equality Fund, the UK equivalent of the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund to combat sexual harassment, assault and discrimination. Additionally, Chan also most recently supported the UK's frontline workers at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic by volunteering with non-profit organisation Cook-19 to deliver free meals to healthcare workers across London.

"I've always believed that we should embrace our difference as our strength. So I'm thrilled to join L'Oréal Paris, a family of empowered women of all origins standing together to show the power and beauty of diversity. The L'Oréal Paris message to every woman: 'believe in your self-worth' is as needed today as ever," Chan said.

Meanwhle, Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, L'Oréal Paris's global brand president, said Chan is "proof of the success that happens" when individuals have the confidence to follow their dreams and speak up for others to be able to follow theirs. "Committed to her causes with innate female strength, she's a source of inspiration beyond the screen, for young women to be the change. We're delighted to welcome Chan to the family," she added.

Meanwhile, the brand also named Katherine Langford , Australian actress who plays Hannah Baker in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why as its international spokesperson in June this year. L'Oréal said Langford "is as empowered off-screen as on, speaking out for tolerance and raising awareness about gender equality". Using her reach to foster online conversations about confidence issues, L'Oréal added that Langford has already become "a positive role model for all women".

Separately, the brand recently promoted Visna Lim to global chief digital officer based in Paris. Lim was previously chief digital officer, Asia Pacific, consumer products division for more than three years, overseeing L'Oréal Paris, Maybelline New York, Garnier and NYX, her LinkedIn said.

