Liverpool FC scores 4-year sponsorship extension with StanChart

Standard Chartered Bank has extended its sponsorship with Liverpool Football Club by another four years until the end of the 2022-2023 football season. Financial terms of the agreement remain undisclosed. The bank first came on board as a sponsor in July 2010, and subsequently extended its sponsorship agreement in 2013 and later on in 2015.

The eight-year partnership saw Liverpool FC supporting the bank on its sustainability and community investment programmes. This includes its annual “Perfect Match” game – which saw Liverpool FC players swapping the Standard Chartered logo on their shirts for the Seeing is Believing logo. The campaign raised more than US$480,000 to tackle avoidable blindness.

The statement added that Liverpool FC has a large number of fans across Standard Chartered’s core markets in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The sponsorship also provides the bank with an opportunity to “accelerate visibility of its brand, improving recognition across key markets around the world”.

Bill Winters, group chief executive at Standard Chartered said that the partnership has provided valuable support to the charitable initiatives and has helped the bank further engage with clients, staff as well as Liverpool FC fans.

“Liverpool FC is one of the world’s best-known football clubs and we are proud to be associated with them. It is a fantastic club that shares many of our values and is hugely popular across our global footprint.

"As a club we’re very proud to have Standard Chartered renew their relationship for another four years. Our connection runs deep, it means more than just sponsorship, from the outset it has been about working together with the Club and our communities and supporters around the world," Billy Hogan, managing director and chief commercial officer, Liverpool Football Club said.

Last year, Standard Chartered Bank launched a new campaign together with sports marketing agency Octagon in line with Liverpool Football Club’s 125th anniversary. Titled “The Power of Numbers”, the spot was produced by Milkmoney and celebrates the power of numbers through the stories and people of Liverpool FC. Through the campaign, Standard Chartered Bank aims to highlight the club’s milestone and also bring the partnership closer to the bank’s core business.