Furniture reimagined: After IKEA, LEGO now moves on to rebuild broken furniture

LEGO has released a campaign titled "LEGO TSUGI", which was created under its overall global brand campaign "Rebuild the World". Running across two weeks, the campaign is fronted by three videos that show broken items restored using LEGO bricks. Two of the videos have been released, with the third one slated to release this week. In a statement to Marketing, Primus Nair, head of creative at the LEGO agency, said the campaign, which was created by the Singapore office, is inspired by the art of Kintsugi (a Japanese technique for repairing broken pottery with gold).

"It reminded us about how there is beauty in broken things and tried to capture the sense of this using LEGO bricks. It’s a small example of the amazing play possibilities of the brand," he added. In addition to the videos, LEGO has also created an image gallery on Pinterest which features various broken items restored with LEGO bricks, as well as organic content on Instagram.

The objective of this campaign is to "celebrate" the fact that playing doesn’t always require building instructions or manuals. The company also looks to remind the public that at the heart of LEGO there is a sense of creative freedom that lets them interact with the world around them in interesting ways. Marketing efforts for this campaign will be fully digitally, with organic assets posted on its social channels such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest. The campaign was done in-house at The LEGO Agency.

Earlier last month, LEGO partnered with furniture retailer IKEA to create a playful storage solution called BYGGLEK. Consisting of a series of storage boxes with LEGO studs and a special LEGO brick set, the new BYGGLEK collection aimed to encourage play and infuse more fun into storage around the home. With BYGGLEK, IKEA looked to not only disrupt children's play, but also their creative expression and growth. The BYGGLEK collection is currently available in existing IKEA retail channels throughout Europe (except Russia) and North America. The global roll-out is slated to happen within 2020.

