LEGO engages consumers' auditory senses with white noise playlist

The LEGO Group has launched a playlist titled "LEGO White Noise", which is designed to help listeners find a moment of relaxation in their busy lives. Launched across over 15 different music streaming platforms including Spotify and iTunes, the playlist is composed of a series of audio tracks created using only the sounds that LEGO bricks make.

The playlist, which is currently seven-tracks long, is meant to be played in the background as white noise. It can be used as an audio accompaniment for falling asleep, unwinding, or relaxing through LEGO building. The tracks include the sound of two LEGO elements joining together, as well as the sound made from pouring thousands of LEGO bricks on top of each other. To promote the white noise playlist, LEGO will be driving marketing efforts largely via social platforms. Globally, the campaign will be shared on LEGO's Facebook and Instagram pages, and LEGO will also be creating video content and pre-rolls on its YouTube channel. The campaign will also be featured on its global website.

In a statement to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Primus Nair, head of creative at the LEGO agency, said the entire campaign took approximate three months to complete. This included the time spent experimenting with the different sounds LEGO bricks made. The concept was developed in-house at The LEGO Agency, and the tracks were produced by audio house, FUSE.

The LEGO White Noise playlist was released in line with its LEGO Botanical Collection, which its consumers can build while using the playlist to create an immersive experience. According to LEGO, this follows one of its findings from a recent research, which found that almost three quarters (73%) of adults globally are on the hunt for new ways to destress. The report surveyed a total of 18,117 parents and 12,591 children aged five to 12 across 18 markets (Australia and New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, China Mainland, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Mexico, Romania, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom, Ukraine and the United States of America) between May and June 2020.

"We’ve always believed that LEGO bricks are a great tool for mindfulness. Above and beyond just the sense of focus you get while building, we think there is something quite calming in the sounds the bricks make. And seeing as how more and more people using audio in the form of white noise tracks to help us relax and focus, it made sense to combine the two," Nair said.

Curating an audio playlist to enhance consumer experience is not a new concept. Last year in August, NTUC FairPrice Finest released three Spotify playlists that revolve around three themes: Sombremesa, which means to linger around the table with meaningful conversations long after the meal is over; Lagom, which refers to the art of well-balanced living; and Natsukashii, which is the nostalgia that brings people suddenly, joyously back to fond memories. Each playlists consists of at least 30 songs that are curated to match the three different food moments. With the playlist, the company aimed to offer its shoppers/audiences an immersive experience when they shop in FairPrice Finest stores, cook at home or simply while enjoying food.

Earlier in April 2020, travel company Skyscanner also launched a series of destination-led Spotify playlists that capture travel memories and define some destinations. These included playlists with titles ranging from “Indie Indoors” that take listeners from of Paris to the shrines of Kyoto to party playlists from music festivals in its “Front room festival" playlist. There were also songs suited for house parties, electronic and folk songs. Skyscanner looks to use the playlist to help individuals stuck at home have an immersive experience while exploring the world amidst travel restrictions.

