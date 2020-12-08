Lazada SG scours for VP of branding content

Lazada Singapore is on the hunt for an individual to helm the role of VP, branding content (media). According to the LinkedIn job post, the candidate should have a deep understanding of the media landscape and always explore opportunities for innovative collaboration on the media side, especially on emerging media such as Internet shows, livestreaming, short videos and TV show sponsorships.

The appointed individual is also expected to develop content marketing channels and partners to meet the business needs of branding, and generate innovative ideas to promote Lazada's brand and product, as well as start content projects from scratch. As VP, branding content (media), the individual will also build a content strategy based on the business objectives, category focus, and audience segment through all channels from online and social to offline.

According to Lazada, the ideal candidate should have around eight years of relevant work experience in branding, social and content livestreaming or TV shows. He or she should also have excellent knowledge of the eCommerce industry and a good understanding of online marketing.

During last month's 11.11 shopping festival, Lazada recorded more than 40 million users and 400,000 brands and sellers. According to group CEO Chun Li, this year's 11.11 performance is "very much a reflection of the seismic shift" in more consumers and merchants going online and an overall digitalisation of the retail landscape, which has vastly accelerated in 2020. Meanwhile, the number of small and medium-sized merchants with over US$10,000 in sales doubled to more than 8,000 from last year's shopping festival.

Meanwhile in October, the brand named Lee Min Ho its regional brand ambassador as he represents the joy of the current generation, having put a smile on fans faces with his encouraging personality. Following the appointment, Lee partnered with Lazada's local brand ambassadors across Southeast Asia for an 11.11 commercial. They are Agnez Monika and Verrel Bramasta in Indonesia, Ayda Jebat in Malaysia, Kathryn Bernardo in the Philippines, Bella Ranee Campen in Thailand and Chi Pu in Vietnam.

