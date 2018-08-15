LANEIGE launches Facebook AR camera filter to promote new collection

LANEIGE has partnered with Kingdom Digital and Bangalore-based creative tech agency AliveNow, to roll out a Facebook augmented reality (AR) camera filter. This is in a bid to promote LANEIGE's Sparkle My Way limited edition collection, which aims to celebrate all women who stay true to themselves and to embrace their uniqueness.

The AR camera filter lets users try on three different types of eye makeup, lipstick and blush from LANEIGE’s new product range. Users can mix and match their selection and see which combinations they like the most, and share their pictures and videos to get a chance to win those products from LANEIGE.

In a statement to A+M, Kingdom Digital's spokesperson said there will be three phases with three different lenses for the campaign, with the current AR lens developed by AliveNow under phase two.

The entire campaign is supported by a series of social media postings and LANEIGE has engaged six local influencers - Qiu Wen, Jeii Pong, Yvonne Chua, Yuth Gan, Mark Odea, and Jeff Leong. The influencers will post an Instagram Story of themselves trying out the camera filter and sharing about the campaign to their followers.

“We are excited to have our very first personalised Facebook AR filter to celebrate the launch of our new Sparkle My Way limited edition collection. The inspiration behind the filter, along with the collection, is to encourage our sparkling beauties to show off their beautiful and confident self every day," Chong Hwa Yee, marketing manager for LANEIGE Malaysia said.

“We thoroughly enjoyed building this Facebook AR experience for LANEIGE so fans can try out the Sparkle My Way product range from their smartphones," Siddharth Satyanath, senior strategist, AliveNow said. Satyanath added that the agency is excited about innovative possibilities with AR camera effects and thinks there are tremendous opportunities with AR camera effects on Facebook.

Kingdom Digital's spokesperson added that 60% of Millennials are likely to make a purchase from a brand they follow on social media. Therefore, it constantly explores different types of social execution for LANEIGE to help the brand engage and interact with its consumers.