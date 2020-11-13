L'Oréal Paris promotes Visna Lim to global chief digital officer

L'Oréal Paris has promoted Visna Lim to global chief digital officer based in Paris. Lim (pictured) was previously chief digital officer, Asia Pacific, consumer products division for more than three years, overseeing L'Oréal Paris, Maybelline New York, Garnier and NYX, her LinkedIn said.

In that role, she is responsible for digital brand building, online media, consumer relationship and data, eCommerce, and digital transformation and upskilling, according to her LinkedIn. Prior to that, Lim was head of digital, South Asia Pacific, consumer products division for more than three years. She first joined the group as Maybelline's digital manager for Asia Pacific in 2010, according to her LinkedIn.

Lim has also worked at eyeglass company AFFLELOU and Hermès as digital marketing and CRM manager as well as digital senior project manager respectively. Additionally, Lim also has experience on the agency side, having worked at Isobar, MRM//McCann, Ogilvy and Publicis before heading over to the client side. Lim declined to comment on MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's queries.

Separately in Malaysia, Edward Ling was named chief digital officer to map the consumer decision journey, support eCommerce expansion, as well as tailor the digital and media strategies and ad spends for the brand teams. Ling is also in charge of monitoring digital performance and consumer engagement, and spearheading digital transformation and upskilling. He reports to Malek Bekdache, MD of L'Oréal Malaysia.

Join us on a three-week journey at Digital Marketing Asia 2020 as we delve into the realm of digital transformation, data and analytics, and mobile and eCommerce from 10 to 26 November. Sign up here!

Enjoyed what you have read? Follow us on Instagram for the latest updates in Southeast Asia's marketing and advertising space!

Related articles:

Why L'Oréal Indonesia remained bullish in its product launches amidst the pandemic

L'Oréal Malaysia names Edward Ling chief digital officer

L'Oreal makes sustainability push in Singapore

'Glow' to reportedly replace 'whitening' on labelling as L'Oreal adapts communication

L'Oreal reconciles with former brand ambassador after copping flak for hypocrisy