Klook wants unbiased reviews to promote staycays with mystery staycation initiative

Travel booking platform Klook has launched a "Mystery Staycation Shopper" initiative, where it will select 10 shoppers to provide feedback on staycation experiences in Singapore. The initiative allows the selected individuals to get paid at stay at a hotel, and also receive a SG$200 Klook gift card afterwards. Those chosen also get to bring along a plus one for the experience. In doing so, Klook hopes to raise awareness of Klook’s staycation promotion packages on its platform, and to be top-of-mind for consumers in Singapore looking for a staycation.

The initiative comes as Klook recognises that customers highly value honest and trusted reviews when it comes to staycations. Thus, with the Mystery Staycation Shopper initiative, the platform looks to allow Singaporeans to have a first-hand experience of their stay from start to finish, and share their experience with like-minded Singaporeans who are on the hunt for more unique staycation experiences. "Such user feedback can help us improve our offerings and optimise our packages for enhanced customer experience," Sarah Wan, general manager, Singapore at Klook told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE.

Klook will be amplifying the initiative across earned, paid, and owned channels. This includes Klook’s owned channels such as Instagram, Facebook, and its blog. Additionally, it will also be leveraging key opinion leaders and affiliate partners to highlight this initiative.

As part of the process, mystery staycation "shoppers" are required to review their staycation experience holistically, from the beds, linens, bathrooms, and amenities to nearby places of interest. Wan said the company is looking for "shoppers" who are adventurous and game for new staycations as the hotels selected will be at random. They must also be ready to fill out feedback forms. Additional plus points include writing, photography, and videography experience, Wan added. The shoppers' photos, feedback, and review of their staycation experience will also be shared with the hotels and be subjected to sharing on Klook's platform.

Application to be one of the mystery staycation shopper are open from now until 14 February, and those interested will have to write a short review of a recent staycation experience, as well as share if they have any experience in photography or videography.

Klook chose to emphasise its staycation promotions as the platform sees it clear that Singaporeans miss traveling and are turning inwards to satisfy cross-border travel demand, with travel momentarily on pause. "Singapore has many unique experiences to offer and a crucial part of our overall marketing is about showcasing these offerings in a new light," Wan said. With the initiative, Wan said shoppers will be able to experience new staycations experiences including soon-to-launch-themed staycations, or go for a staycation at a hotel they’ve never considered previously. With this, Singaporeans are re-discovering and booking new experiences in their backyard, backed up by tried-and-tested reviews from people such as themselves.

Additionally, Klook's initiative comes after an internal survey conducted in December 2020 revealed that there is high demand for staycations in Singapore. According to the survey, nine in 10 couples who are married or in a relationship desperately want staycations for more intimate time. In fact, almost all (99%) of Klook's married respondents want a staycation with their children. The survey also showed that 80% of respondents want a staycation with friends while 60% are keen to go solo.

Besides promoting its staycations, Klook has also been actively pushing its other local experience offerings. Earlier in November last year, it partnered with UNIQLO to launch its “Explore a Life Unordinary” campaign, which jointly showcases Klook’s experiences and UNIQLO’s LifeWear products. As part of the campaign, Klook curated holiday itineraries in its Singapoliday Pack. These itineraries featured off-the-beaten track activities such as Singapore’s Disappearing Trades tour, Dragon Kiln pottery making, an edible farm tour, and a Vespa sidecar heritage tour.

