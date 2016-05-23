KIX 360 and Singtel TV offer action on the go

Life in Singapore can be hectic. People are always on the go, even consuming their entertainment while on the move. KIX 360, the streaming action entertainment channel and Singtel TV have announced an exclusive collaboration with taxi-hailing service Grab, to offer its riders in Singapore free GrabHitch rides every Friday until 10 June.

During those four Fridays, GrabHitch riders can get a complimentary ride using the promo code “KIX360ACTION” via the Grab app (one ride per person per week). A few lucky people will also get the chance to ride in one of KIX 360’s “action cars” an Aston Martin, a Ferrari, a Maserati, or a Porsche driven by an action hero.

While cruising in the “action cars,” passengers can check out KIX 360’s mix of combat sports, reality TV series and action movies via Singtel TV GO. KIX 360 is one of the Live Channels offered on Singtel TV GO. KIX 360 is the streaming version of the pay TV channel KIX HD (Singtel TV channel 309), the ultimate destination for action entertainment in Asia.

KIX 360 is offering an exciting slate of new programs in May and June for action fans in Singapore. Such programs include LuchaUnderground, the sensational Mexican professional wrestling event brought to you by mega-producer Mark Burnett and hit director Robert Rodriguez; Bellator MMA: Bellator 149, the first and exclusive MMA event featuring an electrifying bout between combat sports legends Ken Shamrock and Royce Gracie; and Top Gear USA, the U.S. edition of the most well-known and popular automotive show in the world.