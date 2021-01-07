Kia revs up for the new year with new logo and brand slogan

Kia Motors has rolled out a new corporate logo and global brand slogan representing its ambitions to establish a leadership position in the future mobility industry by revamping nearly all facets of its business. The new logo resembles a handwritten signature and features a rhythmical, unbroken line. According to the automotive brand, the new logo seeks to convey its commitment to bringing moments of inspiration, while its symmetry demonstrates confidence.

It also explained that the rising gestures of the logo embody Kia's growing ambitions for the brand and what it offers to consumers. Kia unveiled the new logo with a bang, carrying out a pyrotechnic display in the skies above Incheon, South Korea. The event saw 303 pyro-drones launch hundreds of fireworks in a synchronised artistic display. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Kia for additional information on the rebranding.

At the same time, it also pushed out a new global brand slogan "Movement that inspires". Details of its new brand strategy, including brand purpose and philosophy as well as application to Kia's future product line-up, will be shared during the digital "New Kia Brand Showcase" event to be held on 15 January.

Kia's president and CEO Ho Sung Song said the new logo represents its commitment to becoming an icon for change and innovation.

"Our new logo represents our desire to inspire customers as their mobility needs evolve, and for our employees to rise to the challenges we face in a fast-changing industry," he added.

The launch of the new logo follows the announcement of Kia's Plan S long-term business strategy last year. Under the strategy, Kia aims to take a leadership position in the global car market, focusing on popularising electric vehicles and introducing a broad range of mobility services, tailored to meet the needs and tastes of individuals and local markets. Separately, Kia works with Havas in Singapore.

Earlier this week, Kia reported 2020 global sales of 2.61 million units, down 5.9% from the previous year, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and difficult circumstances in global markets. It currently targets global sales of 2.92 million units this year, with 535,000 units in South Korea and 2.39 million units from overseas markets.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor Group chairman Euisun Chung is confident that 2021 will be a decisive year for the Group as a catalyst for long-term sustainable investments and innovations. Chung said in his New Year message that his vision to transform the Group into a new growth engine includes expanding market share in the eco-friendly market, securing future technology capabilities and strengthening business competitiveness in collaboration with all the members of the Group. “We have to therefore think of 2021 as an inflection point for shaping our future growth and prepare ourselves to become the first mover in a new era," he added.

