Kevin Kwan's new drama series in development at Amazon Studios

STXtv, the television studio for Robert Simonds’ STX Entertainment, has announced it has received a script-to-series order from Amazon Studios for a new drama series from Kevin Kwan, Singaporean-American writer renowned for his novel Crazy Rich Asians.

The globe-hopping drama series is yet to be titled and will set among Hong Kong’s most influential and powerful family and the business empire they control. Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle) will supervise the series co-created and co-written by Kwan and David Sangalli. Hailey Wierengo is set to co-executive produce under Graham’s Field Trip Productions banner as part of the company’s first-look deal with Amazon.

“This series is precisely the type of East-meets-West material that STX is uniquely positioned to develop across all of our divisions. We are so pleased to be able to partner with Amazon, whose established relationship with Kwan and support of his literary career make them the perfect platform to launch his first TV project,” said Jada Miranda, EVP and head of scripted television at STXtv.

“STX is proving to be a new creative force in television, and their focus on diverse storytelling that bridges the East and West was extremely appealing to Sangalli and me as we embarked on writing this TV series,” commented Kwan.

STX Entertainment, known for action features like The Foreigner starring Jackie Chan and Killer’s Game with Jason Statham, has filed a draft prospectus with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is expected to lead to an initial public offering of its shares. If the planned IPO goes through, it would mark the first U.S. company to raise funds in Hong Kong.