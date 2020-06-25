Jean-Michel Wu heads to Pedersen & Partners

International executive search firm Pedersen & Partners has appointed Jean-Michel Wu as its client partner and head of consumer and retail practice in APAC. Based in Singapore, Wu (pictured) brings over 25 years of human resources, leadership development, and talent acquisition experience across the executive search and advertising & media industry segments to the company.

Prior to joining Pedersen & Partners, Wu served as the APAC CEO of a Grace Blue specialising in the advertising, marketing, and communications sector. In his previous stints, Wu was also the chief talent officer APAC for McCann Worldgroup, and held leadership roles in talent management with WPP and Ogilvy. His prior experience in executive search focused on the consumer and retail sectors with international executive search organisations, during which time he focused on C-Level searches across Asia Pacific.

Kristian Pedersen, client partner, global head of consumer and retail practice group at Pedersen & Partners said Wu’s broad depth of expertise and understanding of the industry and the complex requirements of recruitment for leadership roles in the region would enhance the company’s regional and global capabilities during the recovery period for the APAC region.

“His track record of building top tier leadership teams that can scale and accelerate growth will allow us to partner at a deeper level with our clients and candidates. Wu is well-equipped to lead and further develop our Practice Group in APAC, and we welcome him to our global team,” Pedersen added.

Meanwhile, Wu said he was honoured to join Pedersen & Partners as the firm had built a “strong and enviable reputation through its global team of industry experts”.

“I look forward to partnering with our clients to deliver the expertise and added value that is required as they continue to build and evolve their leadership teams,” Wu added.

